Traders and clerks at work at the London Metal Exchange, London, July 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

NEW YORK/LONDON Copper jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers will extend economic stimulus measures.

Copper rose in moderate volume, supported by a 1 percent rally in U.S. equities, as investors grew more hopeful that the Fed will ease monetary policy further after a series of disappointing economic data in recent weeks. A rally in the euro versus the dollar added fuel to copper's upside move despite lingering concerns about euro zone debt and a spike in Spanish and Italian bond yields. <MKTS/GLOB>

"There's a lot of positioning ahead of the FOMC tomorrow," said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O'Brien.

The Federal Open Market Committee opened a two-day meeting on interest rate policy, with expectations high that the U.S. central bank may extend its "Operation Twist" program, its effort to drive down long-term borrowing costs.

"The primary focus of the trade is that they think the FOMC is going to talk about the problems in Europe and also address the rise in unemployment, with a final result being an extension of Operation Twist," Streible said.

London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper firmed $99 to end at $7,609 a tonne, near Monday's session peak at $7,615, its priciest level since May 30, following the election victory of Greece's pro-bailout parties over the weekend.

In New York, the July COMEX contract rose 3.80 cents to finish at $3.4335 per lb, near the upper end of its $3.3730 to $3.4395 session range.

COMEX copper volumes reached 62,500 lots in late New York trade, nearly 20 percent below the 30-day norm, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

"The Greek elections came and went and the euphoria didn't last long because people are more concerned about Spain. And we're in a holding pattern waiting for the Fed statement," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone.

Spain's short-term borrowing costs rose to their highest level since 1997 in a debt sale on Tuesday as investors worried the country will soon be forced to ask for international aid.

Those concerns offset more positive news that Greece's conservatives were expected to form a coalition government with the Socialists on Tuesday, allowing the two parties that dominated politics for decades to share power.

SLUGGISH

In the physical market, traders said copper demand in top consumer China was sluggish.

"We feel a marked slowdown in demand for our products this year as compared to the same period in previous years. Domestic demand is slowing, and so is Europe's demand for China's exports," said an executive with a top Chinese copper fabricator.

"Other than the electronics industry, which is still doing OK, the rest of our downstream clients are struggling. The government's infrastructure spending has not started to benefit our clients in the construction industry yet."

Still, China's demand for copper is expected to expand in the second half of 2012 as the country's moves to stimulate its economy are likely to raise consumption of the metal, Germany's Aurubis (NAFG.DE), Europe's biggest copper producer, said on Tuesday.

Bucking the trend of higher base metal prices Tuesday was aluminum, which shed $4.50 to end at $1,925.50. It tested key support at $1915.25, a two-year trough hit on Monday.

"Aluminum continues to suffer under the weight of technical selling after hitting a two-year low yesterday," RBC Capital Markets said in a daily note to clients.

"Aluminum is currently in a precarious position as the charts look to be sitting on a major head and shoulders neckline and any close below recent lows could spell a fresh leg lower."

(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Anthony Barker and David Gregorio)