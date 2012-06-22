Traders and clerks react on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in the City of London February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON/NEW YORK Copper eked out small gains in quiet New York trade on Friday on a spate of technical buying after prices hit multi-week lows earlier in the session as they were dragged down by a lower London market and by weak German and U.S. data.

London dropped to six-month lows on Friday only managing to pare some losses late in the day. A downgrade to some of the world's leading banks deepened concerns about the global economy and demand for raw materials.

The London Metal Exchange closed down 0.4 percent at $7,310 per ton, after earlier shedding as much as 1.7 percent to touch a session low of $7,219.50 a ton, its weakest since December 19, 2011. That brought losses for the quarter so far to 13 percent.

In New York, COMEX's July contract settled up 0.24 percent at $3.306 per lb, recovering from an intraday low of $3.2565 hit in the morning, which was the lower price since June 4.

Brokers attributed the rare aberration between the two regional markets to London missing out on the continued recovery in the euro, which was buoyed by news that the European Central Bank would accept lower-quality assets as collateral in exchange for its lending.

It was the latest effort to ease the strain on the region's financial sector.

Friday's minor gains in New York did little to offset the ailing market's woes though, with prices down almost 2.5 percent on the week. Despair over the stalemate in Europe regarding the debt crisis and weakening demand for the red metal with high stockpiles in China have sent prices lower every week except one since the start of May.

Trading volumes in New York were thin too, with about 65,000 lots traded, down from almost 90,000 during Thursday's flurry of activity.

"People shot all their bullets yesterday or earlier and now it's dead. If people were going to do something, they were going to do it yesterday. That was when a lot of people were throwing the baby out with the bath water," said a New York broker.

Prices fell over 2.6 percent on Thursday amid disappointment that the U.S. Federal Reserve chose to plow more money into bond buying to revive the world's largest economy, rather than implementing a third round of stimulus known as quantitative easing, which, traders say, would have provided a greater boost to copper demand.

Chinese players were away for a public holiday, helping to hold off what could have been a big sell-off in Chinese markets in response to the overnight slide in global markets.

Poor German sentiment data was a stark reminder that Europe's largest economy has also struggled due to the region's debt crisis.

German business sentiment fell for a second successive month in June to its lowest in more than two years, reinforcing indications given by this week's ZEW and factory surveys that the economy was losing momentum.

The overall tone in the market was also nervous after Moody's cut the credit ratings of 15 global banks including JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N).

That news followed a string of bad data on Thursday that revealed China's factory sector shrank for an eighth straight month, business activity in the euro area contracted for a fifth month and U.S. manufacturing grew at its slowest pace in 11 months.

"Markets are falling across the board on a whole lot of negative macro news flow out yesterday, in particular from China and the United States. That seems to be the focus point at the moment," Macquarie commodities analyst Duncan Hobbs said.

The LME index of six major metals .LMEX has lost about 12 percent this quarter, and analysts see room for industrial metals to drop further. In London, aluminum shed 0.5 percent on Friday to $1,861 a ton after earlier hitting a two-year low of $1,854.

BLESSING IN DISGUISE

The sharp decline in industrial metals prices has prompted many producers to review expansion projects, with some being postponed until a clearer demand picture emerges.

"The longer that we see prices depressed, a lot of the planned projects will be re-examined, so a lot of the oversupply which we think was expected in 2014, say for copper, there's now a question mark around it," Matt Fusarelli, an analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

"For a lot of the producers, the current market movements may in turn be a blessing in disguise," he said.

In aluminum, for example, many smelters have shut down, some of them permanently, because current prices mean nearly three quarters of the world's capacity is either breaking even or loss making, Fusarelli said.

A fall in LME copper prices to six-month lows this month helped to narrow the price gap between Chinese and international copper prices, encouraging local traders to export excess inventory.

In May, China exported 102,375 tons of refined copper, nearly four times more than in April, with most of the shipments bound for South Korea. <MTL/CHINA1>

Barclays said the Chinese spot market had seen an increase in buying activity. "Recent evidence from the Chinese market suggests the spot market has been more active in June so far than earlier in the quarter, either driven by some trader buying or some hand-to-mouth buying along the supply chain," a note said.

In other metals, three-month tin closed down 0.7 percent at $18,675 a ton, while zinc lost 1.3 percent to end at $1,800. Lead gave up 0.6 percent to finish at $1,816. and nickel rose 0.8 percent to $16,575. Metal Prices at 1834 GMT

