NEW YORK/LONDON London copper eked out a minor gain on Thursday while New York futures prices fell as investors positioned for more gloomy data from China and dampened hopes of shorter-term stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fed minutes published late on Wednesday showed the health of the world's biggest economy might need to weaken further before the central bank will launch a new quantitative easing program, in spite of a series of weak economic and corporate reports.

Meanwhile in China, analysts predict Friday's data will show economic growth probably slowed further in the second quarter to 7.6 percent, its worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

"The markets are discounting a weak performance from the numbers," said Bill O'Neill, partner of LOGIC Advisors in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper ended at $7,555 a metric ton from a close of $7,540 on Wednesday. The metal earlier touched a near two-week low at $7,465.75.

In New York, COMEX copper for September delivery shed 3.25 cents to settle at $3.4150 per lb, after dealing between $3.3845 and $3.4390.

COMEX volumes stood at 45,000 lots in late New York trade, in line with the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data.

"In essence we're in a market right now that you can look at all the big consuming regions and you either have weak growth or slowing growth, hence metals demand is not extremely strong either," said BoA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer.

"In China, underlying copper demand is not that strong. The government is trying to stimulate the economy but seasonally July and August are not good so you won't see (the effects of) stimulus until the fourth quarter."

China had already seen a double-digit fall in its copper imports last month and LME copper has shed close to 9 percent in the second quarter, as uncertainty about the pace of global economic growth raised concerns about industrial metal demand.

Adding to the cautious tone in the wider markets was a surprise rate cut in South Korea, following a 50-basis-point cut by Brazil, which together underscored the growing impact the slowdown in top economies was having worldwide.

"This (China GDP) report will drive expectations for demand going forward. Traders are looking for hints as to how and when China will inject stimulus into the economy, and the pace of GDP growth will give clues to the severity of the situation," said RBC Capital in a note.

CENTRAL BANK CAUTION

With the prospects of further monetary easing pushed back in the U.S. on Wednesday, investors bought the dollar, which rose to a two-year high versus the euro, making dollar priced metals costlier for European investors. <FRX/>

In the euro zone meanwhile, various member nations face obstacles getting their own people on board the bloc's policies to overcome its debt crisis, a matter that bodes ill for investor risk appetite and for actual metals demand.

Germany will need a few months to decide whether the EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact are legal under its laws, while Spain faced violent protests in Madrid after it unveiled new austerity measures.

In other metals, nickel shed 2 percent to finish at $15,775 a metric ton, after hitting its cheapest level since December 2009 at $15,770.

Lead ended down $12 at $1,856 a metric ton.

"The lead market may be one to watch longer term," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"A heat wave in the U.S. is stressing vehicle batteries and once the weather cools in the autumn and we move into winter, we may well see a spate of auto failures and strong demand for replacement starter batteries."

North American shipments of replacement automotive batteries in May fell 2.51 percent from April but rose 3.64 percent from May 2011, data from the Battery Council International showed this week.

(Additional reporting by Maytaal Angel in London and Carrie Ho in Shanghai; Editing by Alison Birrane, James Jukwey and Phil Berlowitz)