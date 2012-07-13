LONDON Copper rose on Friday to a one-week high as data showed China's economy grew at its slowest rate in three years in the second quarter, but maintained a pace that is not expected to undermine fragile global growth.

China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier. The number was in line with market forecasts, however, giving investors some relief even as it left full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.

The world's top copper consumer also released June reports for fixed asset investment and retail sales, both of which slightly exceeded forecasts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose to $7,725 per tonne, its highest since July 5. At 1435 GMT, it traded 2 percent higher at $7,721.25 from Thursday's close of $7,555 a tonne.

"I don't think anybody has taken this data positively. Most of the negative risk was already priced, we knew China is slowing down so there is no surprise and (besides) it was better than feared," said Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg.

Looking forward, he said: "I think we will bottom out. The future is bright for China. OK Europe is a disaster and U.S. growth has slowed (but) it's in the price and central banks (will likely) try counter the trend with more liquidity."

Friday's gains helped push the metal used in power and construction up 2.5 percent this week. Some traders and analysts reckon the bounce in copper prices could be shortlived.

"How long the current bounce in metals will last remains to be seen, but we have our doubts it will be sustainable," said Ed Meir, analyst at INTL FCStone.

"Some China watchers are beginning to follow other indicators besides the traditional macro statistics released by the government, such as electricity consumption and rail movements, in order to get a better gauge of what's happening in the Chinese economy."

A MEASURE OF SUPPORT

Copper also got a measure of support from the euro, which recovered from a two-year low versus the dollar after Italy managed to auction three-year debt at lower borrowing costs. A stronger euro makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for European investors. <FRX/>

The Italy bond auction relieved investors, especially as it came after Moody's downgraded Italy's government bond rating by two notches to Baa2 and warned it could cut it further.

Euro zone market strains had eased somewhat after Spain unveiled more austerity steps and euro zone finance ministers agreed to grant Madrid the first batch of bailout funds for its troubled banks by the end of July, but the relief was short-lived.

"If we are to hold these levels, news out of the U.S. and China will need to start being positive rather then just less negative then expected. This is precisely where we find ourselves, rather then hoping for the best we are hoping against the worst. Expect markets to remain volatile as money remains on the sidelines," said RBC Capital Markets in a note.

In other metals, soldering metal tin was at $18,775 from Thursday's close of $18,500, while battery material lead was at $1,892 from $1,856.

Zinc, used in galvanizing, was at $1,884.50 from $1,843.

Zinc producer Nyrstar (NYR.BR) said late on Thursday it was looking into a$350 million ($353.8 million) redevelopment of its Australian Port Pirie smelter into a metals recovery facility to extend its processing capabilities.

Aluminum was at $1,915 from $1,882, while stainless-steel ingredient nickel traded at $16,273 from $15,775.

(Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; editing by Alison Birrane and Keiron Henderson)