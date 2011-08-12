LONDON/NEW YORK A partial ban on short-selling on bank stocks in Europe lessened pressure on the regional financial sector on Friday, but European banks are still struggling to find dollars to fund their obligations.

This ban on short-selling -- selling borrowed bank shares and buying them back at a lower price for profit -- came after speculation earlier this week over French banks' soundness due to their exposure to weaker euro zone sovereign debt.

This sent shares of top French banks tumbling on Wednesday and part of Thursday, exacerbating fears that the euro zone debt woes are spiraling into another global crisis akin to the one in 2007-2009 that pushed the world into a recession.

The short-selling ban spurred a recovery in French financial shares and stock markets across the continent. It also slowed the spike in dollar borrowing costs for French banks and the cost to insure against their debt.

In the currency market, the three-month rate on euro/dollar cross currency swaps, in which a bank can borrow three-month dollars with interest with euro payments, was bid at minus 86 basis points from minus 91 basis points Thursday.

"This shows the level of stress has been reduced slightly," said Jim Lee, head of short-term markets and futures strategy with RBS Securities Inc in Stamford, Connecticut.

French and other European banks have tapped the foreign exchange market for dollars as fewer U.S. investors have been willing to buy their commercial paper, certificates of deposit and dollar-denominated securities.

The three-month euro/dollar rate in the currency market hit a low of minus 98 basis points earlier in the week but was still far away from minus 300 basis points set in late 2008 during the height of the global credit crunch.

In the credit default swap market, the cost to insure the bonds of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the biggest French bank, for five years fell to 204 basis points from 236 basis points on Thursday, according to Markit.

The five-year CDS price on Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), the No. 2 French bank, slipped to 300 basis points from 329 basis points on Thursday, while the CDS price on Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) declined to 222 basis points at 256 basis points, according to Markit.

The strain in the dollar funding market, however, remains high, as investors are skittish to lend their dollars due to doubts that European authorities could solve the debt crisis.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars, a benchmark for $350 trillion of financial products worldwide, rose to a four-month high of 0.29006 percent versus 0.28617 percent on Thursday.

"There is system-wide stress and no amount of ... interfering with market functioning is going to change that fact," said Havinder Sian, rate strategist at RBS in London.

(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)