NEW YORK With no resolution to the European debt crisis in sight, investors could remain reticent to lend dollars, leaving European banks to rely on expensive sources of funding to meet their obligations.

European officials have been attempting to contain the crisis for more than a year, but their patchwork approach has done little to calm financial markets.

"They are just kicking the can down the road," said Jim Lee, head of short-term markets and futures strategy with RBS Securities Inc in Stamford, Connecticut.

Some national regulators imposed a ban on short-selling on European bank stocks, while Italy unveiled an austerity plan to pare its debt and balance its budget.

The ban on short-selling -- selling borrowed bank shares and buying them back at a lower price for profit -- came after speculation earlier this week over French banks' soundness due to their high exposure to weaker euro zone sovereign debt.

This short-selling ban on bank stocks aims to lessen pressure on the region's financial sector, which has struggled to raise dollars to fund their obligations.

This had sent shares of top French banks tumbling on Wednesday and part of Thursday, exacerbating fears that the euro zone debt woes are spiraling into another global crisis akin to the one in 2007-2009 that pushed the world into a recession.

The short-selling ban spurred a recovery in French financial shares and stock markets across the continent. It also slowed the spike in dollar borrowing costs for French banks and the cost to insure against their debt.

A prolonged ban on short-selling bank shares, however, could become counterproductive and potentially subtract funding from money markets because players cannot hedge their counterparty risk on their loans, some analysts argued.

In the currency market, the three-month rate on euro/dollar cross currency swaps, in which a bank can borrow three-month dollars with euro payments, was bid at minus 86 basis points from minus 91 basis points Thursday.

"This shows the level of stress has been reduced slightly," RBS's Lee said.

Still investors were unnerved by the recent market volatility. They withdrew from both stocks and bonds and plowed cash into money markets and precious metals in the week ended August 10 as concerns about the global economy grew, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Money market funds pulled in a net $49.8 billion, according to the Boston-based fund tracking company.

RELIANCE ON FX MARKET

French and other European banks have tapped the foreign exchange market for dollars as fewer U.S. investors have been willing to buy their commercial paper, certificates of deposit and dollar-denominated securities.

The three-month euro/dollar rate in the currency market hit a low of minus 98 basis points earlier in the week but was still far away from minus 300 basis points set in late 2008 during the height of the global credit crunch.

In the credit default swap market, the cost to insure the bonds of BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), the biggest French bank, for five years fell to 204 basis points from 236 basis points on Thursday, according to Markit.

The five-year CDS price on Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), the No. 2 French bank, slipped to 300 basis points from 329 basis points on Thursday, while the CDS price on Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) declined to 222 basis points at 256 basis points, according to Markit.

DOLLAR STRAIN ELEVATED

The strain in the dollar funding market, however, remains high, as investors are skittish to lend their dollars due to doubts that European authorities could solve the debt crisis.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars, a benchmark for $350 trillion of financial products worldwide, rose to a four-month high of 0.29006 percent versus 0.28617 percent on Thursday.

"There is system-wide stress and no amount of ... interfering with market functioning is going to change that fact," said Havinder Sian, rate strategist at RBS in London.

This week, French banks have reported higher Libor rates than the official daily fixings than those reported by their U.S. counterparts.

On Thursday, average rate difference between three French banks on the Libor survey panel and the three U.S. banks was 6.25 basis points, the widest since July 2010. This suggests that dollar funding pressure is squarely on European banks, not U.S. banks, Credit Suisse analysts said.

"The move away from lending to euro zone names has actually benefited the U.S. banks, with many of them receiving more funding at a cheaper level than they have seen in the recent past," the Credit Suisse analysts said in a report on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa in London; Karen Brettell in New York, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)