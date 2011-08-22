LONDON Dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rose on Monday, heading back toward their highest levels since late 2008, as U.S. banks remained wary of lending to European counterparts in the face of a possible U.S. recession and an intractable debt crisis.

Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates inched up as these heightened concerns outweighed downward pressure from excess liquidity and expectations that the European Central Bank will keep interest rates unchanged into early 2012.

Germany reiterated its opposition to issuing a common euro zone bond -- seen by many as a lasting solution to the 18-month-old crisis -- fuelling investor doubts about regional leaders' ability to control the region's debt problems.

Worries about whether the U.S. economy is slipping back into recession and problems some European banks are facing in accessing term funds in the interbank markets have revived memories of the dark days of the 2008 financial crisis when credit markets seized up.

Though foreign lenders have built up a healthy buffer of dollar reserves thanks to the U.S. Federal Reserve's ultra-easy monetary policy, signs have emerged they are drawing down their reserves, forcing them to turn to central banks and to non-traditional sources of dollar funds, such as FX swaps.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, fell to minus 92.5 basis points on Monday from minus 88 bps on Friday.

The swap looked set to retest 2-1/2-year lows seen a week ago of minus 96 bps but many analysts expect it to be capped way off record lows below minus 300 bps hit at the time of Lehman Brothers' collapse, supported by weekly dollar loans provided by the ECB.

"There's little to prompt improvements in money markets," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder. "The situation remains tense as shown by the cross currency basis swap. Spreads also remain at elevated levels in the repo market, pointing to somewhat stressed peripherals markets."

"It should be clear the euro bond is not a quick fix, it will take time to implement. For the interim, for money markets to improve you need some measures regarding the banking system which would lead to some immediate improvement," he added.

The ECB could offer special three-month dollar funds in addition to the weekly swap lines it offers, he said, as it did in May 2010 when a worsening Greek debt crisis pushed up dollar borrowing costs for European banks.

ECB DOLLAR TENDER, FED EYED

Traders are keen to see if more banks will tap this week's dollar tender after a single unidentified euro zone bank took up $500 million last week, the first time a bank had turned to the ECB for greenbacks since February.

"While it is premature to interpret this as a widespread sign of bank funding stress, tensions on term U.S. dollar funding for small banks could increase, especially when the turn of the year approaches," Barclays Capital strategist said in a note.

The Swiss National Bank also tapped the Fed for $200 million last week, drawing on a special swap line the U.S. central bank had set up for foreign central banks.

Money market tension has rippled over into broader markets.

European bank shares have sold off sharply and credit default swaps for the banks have risen sharply.

Traders will also be looking to Fed chief Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for clues to whether he will ease policy further.

At the meeting in Wyoming last year, Bernanke heralded the onset of a second round of quantitative easing, "QE2," which sparked a powerful rally in risky assets. Some investors are hoping for a repeat to calm nervous markets after heavy selling in recent weeks, though some see him taking a more cautious approach.