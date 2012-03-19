NEW YORK Natural gas futures ended slightly higher on Monday for a second day, with shorts again covering on signs of technical support after prices held relatively steady last week despite mostly bearish fundamentals.

Technical traders noted the nearby contract slid to $2.204 last Tuesday, its lowest since February 2002, then finished the session slightly higher, signaling a possible upside reversal.

"Prices at these levels are probably a good opportunity for shorts to cover or end users to buy, but there are also some supportive fundamental factors," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit energy in Kentucky.

Bickel said that recent record high temperatures, particularly in the Midwest, and above-average nuclear plant outages have stirred more demand for power generation.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange finished up 2.5 cents at $2.351 per million British thermal units, after trading between $2.285 and $2.393.

Gas prices had lost about 13 percent this month before bouncing 3.2 percent in the last two sessions, their biggest two-day gain in nearly three weeks.

The lack of downside follow through and the recent bounce stirred chart talk that a temporary bottom may be in place.

But few traders expected much upside in the near term, with winter now over, production running at or near all-time highs and inventories set to end March at a record high.

SIGNS OF A TIGHTER MARKET

Cheap gas has led to a modest tightening in the market this year, with manufacturers using more of the fuel and utilities switching from more expensive coal to gas to generate power.

Late-winter nuclear plant outages are also running about 5,200 megawatts above normal for this time of year, which could add about 1 billion cubic feet, or 1.5 percent, to daily gas demand.

Plants burning gas are typically used to make up much of any lost nuclear generation.

Low prices have also forced output cuts by producers, which could trim 1 bcf per day or more from flowing supply.

But with weather demand likely to slow during the spring shoulder season, traders expect the market to remain well supplied until better summer cooling loads arrive.

In its early Monday report, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said it expected temperatures east of the Rockies to remain above normal or much-above normal for the rest of the month.

INVENTORY OVERHANG

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories fell 64 bcf to 2.369 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year.

Traders say it could be the last withdrawal of the heating season, noting early estimates for Thursday's report call for a build of 5 bcf to 14 bcf versus the year-ago adjusted decline of 20 bcf and a five-year average drop for that week of 17 bcf.

Storage is likely to finish the month at over 2.4 tcf, or 55 percent above normal, and easily beat the previous end-winter record of 2.148 tcf set in 1983.

That storage volume will provide a huge cushion to help meet any spikes in demand or storm-related disruptions in supply this year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

The surplus could also pressure prices late in the April-through-October stock-building season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more supply into a well-supplied market.

WILL PRODUCTION SLOW?

Gas prices on Friday did not react to Baker Hughes data showing the gas-directed rig count fell for the tenth straight week to 663, its lowest in nearly 10 years.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Producers keep slowing dry gas drilling operations in the face of historically low prices, but the slowdown has yet to be reflected in pipeline flows.

Most analysts, noting it will be difficult to balance the gas market without serious production cuts, do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

Some say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to significantly reduce flowing supplies, noting the producer shift to higher-value oil and gas liquids plays still produces plenty of associated gas that partly offsets any reductions in pure dry gas output.

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Philip Barbara)