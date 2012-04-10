NEW YORK Natural gas futures set a 10-year low on Tuesday for a second straight day as forecasts for moderate weather and growing concerns about record-high inventories and production continued to weigh on prices.

Despite cool Northeast and Midwest weather early this week that should stir some demand, traders said the mild outlook for later this week and next week was pressuring prices.

At 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT), the front-month gas futures contract on NYMEX was down 6.1 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.046 per million British thermal units after slipping midday to $2.038, the lowest for a nearby contract since January 2002.

"The market fell off today even though there's some cooler weather moving into the Northeast, which isn't a good sign. Historically, the fundamentals are as bearish as they've ever been," said Steve Mostly at SMC Advisory Services in Arkansas.

Traders said bearish government data on production and consumption on Tuesday also added to the selling, particularly with no extreme heat or cold on the horizon to boost demand.

The nearby contract, which tumbled 19 percent in March in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010, is down 4 percent so far in April.

PRODUCTION STILL AT RECORD HIGHS

The U.S. Energy Information Administration Shott-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday offered little hope for the bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

EIA expects 2012 gas output to climb by 3 billion cubic feet per day, or 4.5 percent, to a record 69.22 bcfd, up from its March outlook that had output this year at 67.91 bcf daily.

EIA also forecast a significant 2.8 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, gain in consumption this year, primarily due to more utilities switching from pricier coal to cheaper gas, but if realized, would still leave the market oversupplied.

The agency said it expected production growth to slow this year as low prices impact plans for new drilling, but it noted the sharp decline in the Baker Hughes gas rig count - down about 31 percent since peaking at 936 in October - has not yet impacted production levels partly due to increased drilling efficiency.

The gas-directed rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks, sinking last week to its lowest in nearly 10 years, but rising output from shale has kept production on an upward track.

(Graphic on rigs vs. prices: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

Horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the second time in three weeks, slipping 15 to 1,165, but the count is not far below the all-time high of 1,185 hit in late January.

The share of horizontal rigs drilling for gas has fallen to 38 percent from 78 percent just two years ago, but analysts say any slowdown in production could take a lot more time, noting increased drilling for more profitable oil and liquids-rich prospects still produces plenty of associated gas.

Some analysts say the gas-directed rig count may have to drop below 600 to reduce flowing supplies significantly. Most analysts do not expect any major slowdown in gas output until later this year.

HUGE STORAGE SURPLUS WEIGHS

Utilities typically build inventories from April through October to help meet peak winter heating needs, but this year storage injections started a couple of weeks early.

Data last week from the Energy Information Administration showed that domestic gas inventories rose by 42 billion cubic feet to 2.479 trillion cubic feet in the week to March 30.

It was the third build in 2012 and the second straight week in which injections came in well above market expectations. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 34-bcf gain.

The increase drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year and sharply widened the surplus to a year earlier and the five-year average, which could prove to be the biggest factor pressuring prices this year.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Storage finished March near 2.5 tcf, about 60 percent, or 950 bcf, above normal and easily above the previous March 31 record of 2.148 tcf from 1983.

The huge inventory could drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades, then pressure prices again later in the injection season if storage caverns fill to capacity and force more gas into a well-supplied market.

Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 13 bcf to 41 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 7 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 22 bcf.

(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)