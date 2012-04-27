NEW YORK Natural gas futures edged higher in early trading Friday, with the new front month June contract up about 4 cents on some short-covering before the weekend despite continued concerns about mild spring weather and record-high supplies.

Some traders said the market may have bottomed out after sinking to a 10-year spot chart low last week. Revised storage data and more talk of producer cuts lifted prices during the past few days.

New front-month June natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.161 per million British thermal units in early trade, up 3.5 cents, after sliding twice last week to $1.902 which marked the lowest level for a front month since January 2002.

The May contract went off the board 3.2 cents lower at $2.036 after hitting a three-week high of $2.187 on Thursday.

In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub in Louisiana was heard early at $2.04 on volume near 685 million cubic feet, down 6 cents from Thursday's average of $2.10, its first time above $2 since early April and its highest average in a month.

Early Hub cash deals also eased to about 9 cents under the new front month contract, from deals done late Thursday at a 2-cent premium to the front month.

Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York City gate was heard early near $2.25 on volume near 65 mmcf, down 4 cents from Thursday's $2.29 average.

STORAGE STILL A HUGE WEIGHT ON PRICES

Thursday's weekly gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 47 billion cubic feet to 2.548 trillion. The increase matched trade and analyst expectations in a Reuters poll.

But the report also showed an 11 bcf downward revision in the previous week's inventory data, most of which occurred in the producing region.

Traders said the revision was a supportive surprise, but noted that inventories still remain at record highs for this time of year, standing 52 percent above last year's levels and more than 55 percent above the five-year average level.

(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)

Concerns still persist that the inventory glut will drive prices lower this spring as seasonal weather demand fades and again pressure prices this summer as storage caverns fill up and force more gas into an over-supplied market.

If weekly stock builds through October match the five-year average, inventories would top out at 4.583 tcf, or 12 percent over peak capacity estimates of about 4.1 tcf.

Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 49 bcf versus last year's adjusted build of 60 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 79 bcf.

PRODUCTION ALSO NEAR RECORD HIGHS

The EIA's short-term energy outlook this month also offered little hope for bulls, with the agency sharply raising its estimate for marketed gas production this year for a third straight month.

The gas-directed rig count rose last week for only the third time this year, up seven from the previous week's 10-year low.

(Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)

But Royal Dutch Shell's CFO on Thursday said the company would be switching the bulk of its gas drilling program in the U.S. toward the production of "wet" natural gas and away from "dry" natural gas. As a result, Shell's natural gas production is expected to be lower year-on-year in 2012, but higher in 2013.

MORE FUNDAMENTALS

The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for most of the nation.

Spring nuclear power plant outages were running at about 24,500 megawatts, or 24 percent, on Friday, down from about 28,600 MW out a year ago but above the five-year outage rate of about 23,800 MW.

(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Picinich)