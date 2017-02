An employee of a gas station fills the tank of a car at a gas station in Seoul June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

SINGAPORE U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel early on Friday, extending the previous session's losses as a raft of weak U.S. economic data raised concerns about the demand for oil.

U.S. oil fell to as low as $81.30 and traded 93 cents lower at $81.45 at 2330 GMT (7:30 p.m. EDT), after settling down $5.20, or nearly 6 percent, at $82.38 a barrel.

Brent crude settled $3.61 lower at $106.99 a barrel on Thursday, breaking below the 200-day moving average.

(Reporting By Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar)