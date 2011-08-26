NEW YORK Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Friday as Hurricane Irene targeted the U.S. East Coast and traders weighed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the economy.

Bernanke gave a speech on the ailing U.S. economy that mentioned no new stimulus measures, initially pressuring Brent and U.S. oil. Wall Street rebounded and closed higher after extending losses right after the speech.

Increasing concerns that gasoline and diesel fuel supplies will be severely disrupted by Irene also provided a boost to oil futures as refiners, terminals and pipelines began to wind down operations ahead of the storm.

Brent October crude gained 74 cents to settle at $111.36 a barrel, having swung from $109.30 to $111.70. For the week, Brent gained 2.52 percent.

U.S. October crude rose 7 cents to settle at $85.37 a barrel, having recovered from an intraday low of $82.95. It posted a 3.78 percent gain for the week, after four consecutive weekly losses.

Thin crude trading volumes below 30-day averages contributed to the volatility.

In his speech at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Bernanke said "the recovery from the crisis has been much less robust than we had hoped".

But he did not announce any new stimulus measures even though a U.S. government report revised second-quarter economic growth lower on Friday.

A separate report showed the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index fell to 55.7 this month from 63.7 in July.

"The bigger picture here is that Bernanke appears to have enough confidence that the economy is not going to worsen and so he thinks there is no need for a QE3 at this time," said Andy Lebow, broker at MF Global in New York.

Lebow pointed to the stock market bouncing back after an initial move lower on the speech, "and don't forget the oil markets are still awaiting the East Coast arrival of Hurricane Irene".

At last year's Jackson Hole meeting, Bernanke hinted at what eventually became a $600 billion quantitative easing bond-buying program. Many analysts said the stimulus helped support the economy but also boosted prices of many commodities, stoking inflation.

Continued fighting in OPEC member Libya and international pressure on Syria also underpinned oil market sentiment.

A Reuters poll of analysts showed Brent prices were expected to stay above $100 a barrel next year despite downward pressure from the expected return of some Libyan production and fears of a double-dip recession.

Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions on New York Mercantile Exchange in the week to August 23, but cut them in London, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

HURRICANE IRENE

Irene weakened a little, but was still a Category 2 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale, as tropical-storm-force winds arrived along the coast of the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday afternoon.

The U.S. East Coast region has no major crude oil and natural gas production like the more hurricane-prone Gulf Coast. But the region has around a dozen nuclear plants and a massive oil delivery hub at New York Harbor. Its pipelines and power networks serve more than 100 million Americans.

"PADD I (U.S. Northeast) has plenty (of crude) to ride out any kind of supply disruptions. We are well-covered with products for this time of year and consumption will go down. This is not Katrina," Jim Beck, analyst at the U.S. Energy Information Administration, told Reuters.

Seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per day of refining capacity are in Irene's projected path.

Seven refineries with a total of 1,229,200 barrels per day of refining capacity are in Irene's projected path.