A driver pumps petrol into his car at a petrol station in Brussels March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

SINGAPORE Oil fell more than a dollar on Monday on growing fears the euro debt crisis may spread to other parts of the region and dampen global oil demand.

Brent crude dropped $1.23 to $101.53 a barrel in the first day of trading for the fourth quarter, extending sharp losses from the previous three months.

Brent tumbled more than 8 percent in the third quarter, the biggest percentage loss since the second quarter of 2010.

U.S. crude fell to an intraday low of $77.90 a barrel, down $1.30 in early Asia trading.

The euro zone's debt crisis, weakness in the United States and China, and the expected return of oil exports from Libya have weighed on oil prices.

Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago in a massive bailout package, according to government draft budget figures released on Sunday, showing that giant steps taken to avert bankruptcy may not be enough.

The dire forecasts came while inspectors from the International Monetary Fund, EU and European Central Bank, known as the troika, were in Athens scouring the country's books to decide whether to approve a loan tranche. Without that installment, Greece would run out of cash as soon as this month.

In China, which has been a major engine of growth for the global economy, data has shown some weakness. Figures on Friday showed the country's manufacturing shrank for the third month in a row, the longest contractional streak since 2009.

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ed Lane)