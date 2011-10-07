An employee of a gas station fills the tank of a car at a gas station in Seoul June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

NEW YORK Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading on Friday and posted a weekly gain as supportive U.S. jobs data and a ratings downgrades of Spain and Italy buffeted markets.

Both Brent and U.S. crude futures recovered late after retreating when Fitch cut Spain's credit ratings minutes after downgrading Italy, saying the intensification of the euro zone debt crisis has hurt the entire region.

"Some late price recovery came after the shock that Spain was included in the downgrades wore off," said Phil Flynn, analyst at PFGBest Research in Chicago.

"And there has been progress made with Europe moving to implement their version of quantitative easing," Flynn added.

The Fitch move followed Moody's ratings cut for British banks Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) that pressured oil prices ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

Both oil futures contracts rose on supportive U.S. jobs figures, though gains were limited because the return of striking workers accounted for much of the improvement.

Brent crude for November edged up 15 cents to settle at $105.88 a barrel, trading from $104.37 to $106.64.

Brent ended 3 percent higher on the week, the best percentage weekly gain since the week to July 8.

U.S. November crude rose 39 cents to settle at $82.98 a barrel, having traded between $81.36 and $84.

U.S. crude jumped 4.7 percent for the week, the best weekly percentage rise since the week to March 4.

U.S. crude trading volumes were just 2 percent above the 30-day average while Brent volume was 9 percent under its 30-day average.

JOBS GAINS SLIM, BUT SUPPORTIVE

Nonfarm payrolls in the United States rose by 103,000 in September, versus forecasts for 60,000, and job gains for the prior months were revised higher.

But part of the strength of September's jobs number reflected the return of 45,000 Verizon Communications workers who had dropped off payrolls in August due to a strike.

Excluding those workers, payrolls increased by 58,000, just missing expectations.

U.S. stocks fell after a choppy session, also feeling pressure from the downgrades of Italy and Spain after the supportive jobs data.

The downgrades for Italy and Spain pulled the euro lower as the anxiety about Europe's debt crisis persisted.

The dollar index .DXY reversed and strengthened as the euro's gains wilted, helping limit any price gains for dollar-denominated oil prices.

EUROPE REMAINS FOCUS

Both Brent and U.S. crude posted strong gains the previous two sessions, supported on Thursday by plans to shore up the region's banks from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank after Wednesday's sharp boost on news of falling U.S. oil inventories.

If you flood the market with liquidity, that liquidity has got to go somewhere," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets. "(The moves by the two central banks) have made people think it's only a matter of time before the Fed follows suit. I think they could be waiting a long time for that to happen."

Germany and France were split ahead of crucial talks on Sunday over how to strengthen shaky European banks and fight financial market contagion.

Before oil prices rebounded later in the week, speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Tuesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Claire Milhench in London and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy)