A gasoline pump is seen hanging at a petrol station in central Seoul April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

NEW YORK Brent crude rose on Wednesday, posting an 11.6 percent gain over six sessions, as Slovakian lawmakers appeared ready to approve an EU plan to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund.

The euro rallied to nearly a one-month high against the dollar on the news from Slovakia, adding support to dollar-denominated oil.

U.S. crude seesawed and then settled lower, snapping a five-session streak of higher closes, after failing in early trade to push above its $86.64 intraday high from Tuesday.

With Brent's front-month November contract set to expire on Friday, the premium to U.S. crude strengthened and intraday pushed back above $26 a barrel for the first time since mid-September, adjacent to October Brent's expiration.

The spread's rise also followed the $80 billion Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index's .DJUBS decision on Tuesday to add Brent as a component in 2012.

U.S. allegations that authorities had unmasked a plot by two Iranians linked to security agencies to assassinate Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States and recent output problems in OPEC member Nigeria also supported Brent, brokers and analysts said.

Brent crude for November rose 63 cents to settle at $111.36 a barrel, after reaching $113 and pushing above front-month Brent's 100- and 200-day moving averages.

U.S. November crude fell 24 cents to settle at $85.57 a barrel, after reaching $86.59 intraday.

Brent trading volumes outpaced those for U.S. crude, with Brent turnover 11.5 percent above 30-day averages and U.S. 12 percent under.

"U.S. crude failed to push above Tuesday's high and the Brent spread to U.S. crude has been trading in that $22 to $27 range and is being pushed up today, helped by Shell's force majeure on Nigerian oil," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it will lift by late October or November its force majeure on Nigerian Forcados crude exports if all repairs go as planned.

U.S. heating oil posted the strongest percentage gain in the oil futures complex. U.S. gasoline futures settled slightly higher.

FOCUS ON EUROPE CONTINUES

Parties in Slovakia's fallen government struck a deal with the leftist opposition to ratify a plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund by Friday, reinforcing hopes that Europe's leaders can address the region's debt woes.

Also supportive to oil, euro-zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August.

The Slovakia agreement and the economic data helped send European equities to a nine-week closing high and helped U.S. stocks rise. .EU .N

Investors seemed to shrug off the International Energy Agency and OPEC revising lower their oil demand forecasts, with both agencies citing slowing economic growth.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) also cut its 2011 demand forecast but lifted its 2012 estimate by 50,000 barrels per day.

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

Brent pared gains and U.S. crude extended losses in post-settlement trade before prices drew support from a report by industry group American Petroleum Institute that showed U.S. crude stocks fell 3.8 million barrels last week.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.2 million barrels and distillate stocks dropped by 3.1 million barrels, the API said.

Ahead of the API report, U.S. crude stockpiles were estimated to have been up 300,000 barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Distillate stocks were seen down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were expected to be down by only 100,000 barrels, the survey said.

The U.S. EIA's inventory report follows on Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT. The weekly reports were delayed by Monday's Columbus Day holiday.

In a separate report earlier, MasterCard said U.S. retail gasoline demand fell again last week, year-on-year and versus the previous week, as the price of the fuel remained above the year-ago period.

(Additional reporting by Matthew Robinson and Gene Ramos in New York, Simon Falush in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)