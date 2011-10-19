NEW YORK Crude oil futures slumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, with an afternoon sell-off driven by concern that European leaders could fail to contain a worsening euro zone debt crisis.

The macroeconomic concerns outweighed a bullish government report that U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.7 million barrels last week, as imports dipped to a 10-month low and refineries cut processing rates. Analysts had forecast a build.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration data gave oil a brief early boost, but then prices tumbled on concerns about Europe, after Moody's downgraded Spain's sovereign rating.

The U.S. economy continued to expand in September, but the pace of growth was modest, with the business outlook weak or uncertain, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report. This added to the day's bearish sentiment, analysts said.

Investors were wary of oil and other risk assets as European leaders prepared for a summit on Sunday in Brussels to discuss rescuing Greece from a debt crisis, strengthening banks and safeguarding Europe's largest economies.

"The (oil) market is still totally dominated by Europe (and) talks that plans for the bailout package have stalled again kicked us right off the cliff," said Mark Anderle, trader at TAC Energy in Dallas, Texas.

"No one wants to put a lot of money in the market."

In London, ICE Brent crude for December delivery settled at $108.39 a barrel, falling $2.76 or 2.5 percent as it slid from an early high of $111.85.

The U.S. crude contract for November delivery which expires on Thursday, settled at $86.11, dropping $2.23, or 2.52 percent, well below the session high of $89.51, the highest in four weeks.

Brent crude's premium against the U.S. December contract narrowed to $22.10 at the close, from $22.62 on Tuesday, having fallen continuously since a record $28.10 was struck on October 19..

In New York, heating oil's premium against RBOB gasoline shot up to a post-recession high of above $13 as the latest data showed a larger-than-expected draw of 4.3 million barrels last week. It sparked trades of long heating oil, short gasoline, called by some traders as "The Widowmaker" for its seasonal volatility.

In the process, U.S. RBOB gasoline ended nearly 3 percent lower while heating oil also fell, but only by 1.5 percent.

"Gasoline futures were the weakest segment of the complex today, due to weak demand despite a big stock draw," said Tim Evans, analyst at Citi Futures Perspective in New York.

U.S. gasoline inventories fell by 3.3 million barrels last week, but four-week average gasoline demand was still down 1.5 percent from year-ago levels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

EURO ZONE WORRIES

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

"We do not know what's going to come up at the European leaders' summit," said Citi analyst Evans.

Analysts warned that oil demand could wane even if Europe agrees on measures to overcome Greece's debt woes.

"Even if there is a solution, there will be a price to pay, and there will be an economic cost which will hit demand and growth," said Christophe Barret, analyst at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

Brent crude is still up about 6 percent this month, on target to post its strongest performance since February, helped by tightness in supply in the North Sea, and for oil products.

Brent has come under pressure as Libya ramps up oil production with an interim government beginning to take hold after months of fighting against Muammar Gaddafi's forces.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton hailed "Libya's victory" during a visit to Tripoli, even as fighters loyal to Muammar Gaddafi were still holding out in his home town.

In a report, JPMorgan analysts said on Wednesday that Libya's oil output was recovering at a faster rate than conservative estimates had forecast.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons, David Sheppard and Eileen Moustakis in New York, Zaida Espana, Philip Baillie and Simon Falush in London; Editing by David Gregorio)