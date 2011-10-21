A driver pumps petrol into his car at a petrol station in Brussels March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW YORK Oil futures were mixed in thin volume trade on Friday, with Brent pulling back late as investors exercised caution ahead of meetings starting Sunday where European leaders will try to hammer out a plan to address the region's debt crisis.

U.S. crude futures held on to gains as Wall Street equities advanced to their highest levels since early August on the latest dose of optimism about Europe's ability to resolve the sovereign debt woes.

France's push to use more European Central Bank money to fight the euro zone debt crisis has run into strong resistance from Germany and other EU partners ahead of two meetings on Sunday and Wednesday.

"The market has given as much benefit of the doubt as it can regarding the solution for the euro zone debt crisis. Some selling is to be expected ahead of the weekend and the uncertainty of a plan being concluded next week," said John Kilduff, partner at hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York.

A weaker dollar index .DXY also supported dollar-denominated crude oil prices, traders said. The U.S. currency fell broadly and slumped to a record low against the yen while the euro was rising to session highs.

ICE Brent December crude fell 20 cents to settle at $109.56 a barrel, seesawing in post-settlement trading and having retreated after reaching $111.88 and moving above the 100-day moving average of $111.82.

Failure to push above the 200-day moving average of $112 helped trigger the late swoon, analysts and traders said.

Brent crude posted a 4.5 percent weekly loss, after two straight weekly gains.

U.S. December crude rose $1.33 to settle at $87.40 a barrel, having reached $88.89. A 60-cent gain for the week was the third consecutive weekly rise.

Refined products futures also seesawed, with U.S. heating oil futures ending lower and gasoline futures managing a small gain.

The spread between U.S. front-month and nearby crude narrowed to less than 10 cents, threatening to move into backwardation, a condition where the front-month price exceeds the prices further out.

Brent's premium to its U.S. counterpart narrowed and was under $23 a barrel.

Open interest for Brent crude futures reached a record 975,335 contracts, the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N) said.

Speculators raised their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options in the week to October 18, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed.

But trading volumes were thin, with volumes for both U.S. crude and Brent under a half million lots. U.S. volume was 30 percent below its 30-day average and Brent's 40 percent under.

Copper, a key industrial metal, rallied 6 percent on hopes Europe's debt woes can be addressed, after the metal's prices fell nearly 7 percent the previous session.

Early cautionary news for economic growth came in the form of a report that German business sentiment fell for the fourth month in a row in October, with the Ifo index dropping to its lowest since mid-2010.

SUPPORTIVE FUNDAMENTALS

Signs of stronger demand for oil, especially distillate fuels, and a tightening supply picture have recently started to provide a boost to oil prices.

U.S. oil consumption in September rose 2.5 percent to 19.929 million barrels per day, bolstered by rising distillate fuel use, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said.

The API's figure was higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.972 million bpd for the month.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson in London and Manashi Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)