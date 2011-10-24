A driver pumps petrol into his car at a petrol station in Brussels March 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW YORK U.S. crude surged to its highest level in more than two months on Monday, outpacing gains in Brent, as volatile trade in key spreads stole the limelight from upbeat Chinese data and optimism over the euro zone.

U.S. crude jumped more than 4 percent in heavy trade that saw the front month contract trade higher than later months, flipping the curve structure into a bullish backwardation for the first time since 2008.

With Brent up only 1.7 percent, the European benchmark's premium to U.S. crude dropped to $20 and crashed through the 100-day moving average in a strong technical sell signal for the spread -- which hit a record high over $28 a barrel on October 14.

"I think you have a pretty good short position starting to unwind in WTI," said Richard Ilczyszyn, senior market strategist of MF Global in Chicago, adding satellite images had shown a 2 percent drawdown in inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the New York Mercantile Exchange's futures contract.

Bulging inventories at Cushing, from rising production arriving from Canada and North Dakota, and supply problems for other crude grades priced off Brent drove up the spread against U.S. crude for much of the year.

While the tentative restart of Libya's exports and efforts to find new ways to move oil from Cushing had pointed to the spread potentially narrowing, the steep sell-off did surprise many players.

"I think a lot of people were caught off guard," said Ilczyszyn.

ICE Brent December crude rose $1.89 to settle at $111.45 a barrel, highest close since October 14, having reached $111.60 and nearing front-month Brent's 100-day moving average of $111.77.

U.S. December crude rose $3.87 to settle at $91.27 a barrel, the highest close since August 3. It marked a second straight session of gains and U.S. crude eclipsed the front-month 100-day moving average of $89.98.

U.S. volume topped 1 million lots for the first time since August and was 60 percent above its 30-day average. Brent volume was 33 percent below its 30-day average.

Crude prices got an early boost from data showing China's manufacturing sector expanded in October, snapping three months of contraction in the world's No. 2 oil consumer, according to the HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI).

U.S. stocks rose on strong earnings by Caterpillar and news European Union leaders made some progress toward a strategy to fight the region's sovereign debt crisis on Sunday.

The crisis has held a strong sway over crude prices for much of the past three months, with prices rising when investors take on risk or falling when they move into safer havens like the dollar.

With markets now closely watching U.S. supplies for direction, investors awaited weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, due out Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 2 million barrel build in crude supplies, with refined products falling.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos, Eileen Moustakis and David Sheppard in New York, Philip Baillie in London, Seng Li Peng in Singapore and Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Andrea Evans and Matthew Robinson)