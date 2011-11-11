LONDON Brent crude turned flat on Friday, after showing strong gains in the previous session, amid doubts that developments in highly indebted Italy and Greece will be enough to curtail a widening crisis in Europe.

By 1044 GMT (5:44 a.m. ET), Brent crude futures were at $113.71 a barrel, after settling Thursday up $1.40.

U.S. light crude futures meanwhile traded 11 cents higher at $97.89 a barrel, after closing at a 15-week high of $97.78.

Although Italy and Greece are moving to establish interim governments and pass austerity measures designed to trim back their deficits and calm debt markets, analysts said the situation in the common currency area remains fragile and urged politicians for decisive action.

"The politicians have been booted out in Greece and are on their way out in Italy. From this chair for markets to move higher on such news is grasping at straws," PVM's David Hufton and Tamas Varga wrote in their morning note.

"Serious action is needed now, long before the technocrats can weave any magic and the only bazooka that will work in time is for the ECB to explode out of its shell."

Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity measures while in Athens, the prime minister designate will name a new crisis cabinet on Friday, that will under new president Lucas Papademos roll out painful austerity measures.

"Prices are still quite strong, given the environment. The focus is still the debt crisis in the euro zone: the headwinds from there abate somewhat with the new government in Greece and the pending Berlusconi resignation," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Despite the Italian and Greek moves, the EU's ability to use its EFSF vehicle could be severely compromised after Europe spurned the simplest of Beijing's three key demands, two independent sources have told Reuters.

European Union leaders last month laid out a plan to leverage up the resources of its crisis-fighting fund through an IMF-backed investment vehicle. But the sources in Beijing say that this option was abruptly closed to China when it became clear to EU politicians that any investment from China would be contingent on gaining a greater say in IMF decision-making.

Brent is poised to end the week flat, after two straight weeks of gains, while U.S. crude is headed for a 3.6 percent weekly rise, its sixth consecutive gain.

Technical charts show Brent is expected to revisit the previous trading session's low of $111.30, while U.S. oil faces strong resistance at $98.91 per barrel that may end a rally that started from the October low of $74.95, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.

Looking ahead, Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers is due to release its preliminary November consumer sentiment index. A Reuters poll found a forecast for a reading of 61.5 compared with 60.9 in the final October release.

SUPPLY

Current OPEC president Iran will ask the oil producers' group, ahead of its December meeting, to return output levels to where they were before the Libya crisis earlier this year, the Oil Ministry's SHANA website reported on Friday.

Iran successfully opposed a move led by the biggest producer Saudi Arabia at the last OPEC meeting in June to raise OPEC quotas to meet a shortfall in supplies from Libya.

Saudi and its Gulf OPEC allies raised production anyway after the meeting -- a move criticised by price hawk Iran.

"The current situation of oil is relatively fair but as a producer we prefer that the price is better than its current level," Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

FUNDAMENTALS

Market participants continue to monitor developments in the Middle East and North Africa for signs of changes to global crude supply.

The European Union may impose new sanctions against Iran within weeks, after a U.N. agency said Tehran had worked to design nuclear bombs, EU diplomats said.

"We continue to believe that the risks of a regional war involving Iran remain low. However, this risk has risen since last year," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a research note.

"Other than the ratcheting up of sanctions...the key fear in the oil markets is the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz, given that it is the sole waterway leading out of the Arabian Gulf," the report said.

International action against Syria is already starting to take its toll on the oil producer, after Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total (TOTF.PA) slashed oil production in the country as sanctions make exports impossible.

However, rising Libyan production could make up the shortfall, as output is expected to climb to over 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by January and return to pre-war levels by about June, according to acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni.

(Additional reporting by Francis Kan in Singapore; editing by Keiron Henderson)