NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will keep spreading.

Trading was choppy and Brent's December crude contract and U.S. December crude options expired, contributing to oil's price volatility, brokers and analysts said.

U.S. retail sales rose and wholesale prices fell in October and a gauge of New York state manufacturing showed growth in November, bolstering hopes for a stronger fourth-quarter economy.

Data showing the German and French economies managed to expand in the third quarter added support.

"The U.S. data helped, especially the retail sales, the Germany and France growth wasn't so bad and the expiration of December Brent and U.S. crude options will add to the volatility even as everyone worries about Europe's debt problems," said Gene McGillian, analyst at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Oil's strength came despite a stronger dollar index .DXY, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies. A stronger dollar can pressure dollar-denominated commodities.

The euro fell against the dollar and hit a five-week low against the yen and evidence of contagion came as Italian government bond yields again topped 7 percent, a financing level seen as unsustainable.

U.S. stocks rose, but also in choppy trading, led by gains in technology shares after concern about Europe had seemed to offset the cheery economic data. .N

Expiring ICE Brent December crude rose 50 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel. The day's $111.62 low neared Brent's $111.43 100-day moving average and the $113.14 intraday peak was just above the 200-day moving average of $113.09.

Brent January crude settled at $112.18, up 90 cents.

U.S. December crude rose $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, the highest close since July 26, after hitting a high at $99.84.

U.S. crude again neared 70 on the relative strength index on 14-day moving basis, a level that indicates it has been overbought and could be due for a correction lower.

Brent's premium to U.S. crude narrowed to $12.56 a barrel intraday, the lowest since hitting $12.44 on June 27 as the spread continued its retreat from the $19.91 intraday peak reached on November 8.

ICE Brent experienced one of the quietest expiries of its front contract in months, reflecting a better supplied prompt oil market in Europe as Libyan and West African crude oil flowed into the region, traders said.

After being unable to reach consensus on production targets at its June meeting, OPEC is scheduled to meet again December 14.

Iran's OPEC Governor Mohammad Ali Khatibi told Reuters that it was pressure from officials of consumer countries to increase production that led to the lack of consensus at the June meeting.

U.S. OIL INVENTORIES

U.S. crude stocks rose 1.3 million barrels last week, industry group American Petroleum Institute said in a report released late on Tuesday, against expectations for a drop.

Gasoline stocks fell 2.9 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.6 million barrels, the API said. <API/S>

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen 1.2 million barrels, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Gasoline stocks were estimated to have fallen 700,000 barrels and distillate inventories were expected to be down 2.1 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's report will follow on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST.

U.S. retail gasoline demand remained sharply lower versus the year-ago period last week as pump prices stayed well above the 2010 period, MasterCard said in a separate weekly report.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Christopher Johnson and Angela Bulgari in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; editing by Marguerita Choy)