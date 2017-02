NEW YORK Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories stemmed an early rally ignited by the top central banks' joint intervention to avoid a global liquidity crunch.

Brent crude was also under pressure as Libyan oil production has reached more than half its pre-civil war level, adding to potential supplies that will find their way to Europe, analysts said.

In London, ICE January Brent crude settled at $110.52 a barrel, edging down 30 cents. In early trade it rose to a two-week high $112.03.

For the month, Brent crude eked out a 96-cent gain, rising for the second month in a row.

U.S. crude for January pared gains and settled up 57 cents, or 57 percent, at $100.36, having earlier hit $101.75, the highest since November 17.

For the month, U.S. crude gained $7.17, or 7.7 percent, extending gains to two straight months.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $10.16 at the close, from $11.02 on Tuesday.

Brent's trading volume was up 15 percent from its 30-day average, according to preliminary Reuters data. U.S. crude's volume was down 15 percent from the 30-day average.

U.S. INVENTORIES UP

U.S. government data showed that domestic crude oil stockpiles jumped 3.9 million barrels last week, going against the forecast for a 200,000 barrel drawdown.

A larger-than-expected 5.5 million increase in distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, helping pare the day's advance in U.S. crude.

"Today's EIA data was predominately bearish across the board, with crude and distillate stocks building much more than expected," said Chris Jarvis, president of Caprock Risk Management in Rye, New Hampshire.

Earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said they had agreed to cut the cost of existing dollar swaplines by 50 basis points from December 5 to ensure that banks outside the United States have easy access to dollar.

Oil futures were also supported in early trade by a move by China's central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio for its banks by 50 basis points. The action, the first taken in nearly three years, was seen stimulating more lending.

U.S. economic data showed that the pace of job growth in the private sector accelerated in November, with U.S. employers adding 206,000 jobs, for a gain of 130,000.

Geopolitical tensions remained in focus as Britain shut down the Iranian embassy in London and expelled its staff after Iranian protesters stormed British embassy compounds in Tehran on Tuesday. Britain also closed its embassy in Tehran.

(Additional reporting by Robert Gibbons and Eileen Moustakis in New York; Zaida Espana, Simon Falush, Ethan Bilby and Ikuko Kurahone in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)