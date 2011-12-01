NEW YORK Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as investors focused on signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker factory sector in China rather than strong U.S. manufacturing data and a move by global central banks to stave off a credit crunch.

First-time filings for jobless benefits in the United States, the No. 1 oil consumer, rose to their highest since late October, also pressuring crude futures.

Concerns over an immediate loss of Iranian crude eased. While European Union foreign ministers agreed on the need for new sanctions against Tehran, they fell short of immediate action that could have included a ban on imports of its oil.

"We continue to view the crude oil market as navigating between the currently tight physical oil markets and the threat that the European debt crisis could trigger a global economic recession in the near future, which would lead to a sharp drop in oil demand," Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Greely said in a research note.

Goldman's warning came a day after a surprise joint announcement from top central banks that they were taking measures to ease a credit squeeze arising from the euro zone debt crisis.

"Despite yesterday's central bank news, we still view the euro zone as deserving of a bearish checkmark as far as the oil complex is concerned," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

In London, ICE Brent crude for January delivery settled at $108.99 a barrel, down $1.53, off the session high of $111.24.

U.S. January crude settled at $100.20, down 16 cents for the session and off an early high of $101.17.

U.S. crude pared losses near the close, ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls and employment report for November.

A Reuters poll forecast that U.S. jobs rose 122,000 last month with the unemployment rate holding at 9.0 percent.

Thursday's ADP National Employment Report showed private sector jobs rose 206,000 last month, raising hopes that Friday's data, which includes private and public sector employment, would signal a strengthening economy.

Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $8.79 at the close, from $10.16 on Wednesday.

Trading volumes were light with Brent dealings down 13.5 percent from its 30-day average. U.S. crude trading was down almost 25 percent from its 30-day average.

GLOBAL MANUFACTURING DOWN

Global manufacturing activity edged lower last month, contracting across Europe and most of Asia, shrinking even further in the euro zone and reinforcing the view that the debt-strapped region is in recession, according to an index produced by JP Morgan.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

GRAPHIC: Global factory PMIs link.reuters.com/byv24s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The factory sector in China, the No. 2 oil consumer, shrank in November due to weaker demand at home and abroad, two surveys showed, underlining the move by its central bank on Wednesday to cut bank reserve requirements in a bid to boost the economy.

In early trade, oil prices got a brief boost after the Institute for Supply Management reported that growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in November to its strongest since June.

(Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone in London and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)

