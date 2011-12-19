NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Monday in choppy trading as protests in Kazakhstan raised fears of supply disruption even as concerns about Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty about North Korea after the death of leader Kim Jong-il kept investors cautious.

Oil workers held a third day of protests in the capital of Kazakhstan's western oil-producing region, after at least 15 people were killed in the Central Asian state's deadliest riots in decades.

This latest threat to oil supply comes as Libya works to restore output and exports after its civil war, and with tensions high and more sanctions being considered because of Iran's dispute with the West over Tehran's nuclear program.

Oil pared gains and briefly moved lower while equities on Wall Street turned negative as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave testimony to the European Parliament that dampened the latest bout of optimism about the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis. .N

"Today's mid-session selling appeared to emanate out of ECB statements from Europe regarding limited euro zone bond purchases," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Brent February crude rose 29 cents to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having swung from $102.37 to $104.57.

U.S. January crude rose 35 cents to settle at $93.88 a barrel, having traded from $92.54 to $94.42. The U.S. January contract expires on Tuesday.

U.S. heating oil closed lower and gasoline futures managed only a small gain, with prices of the former pressured by a mild start to the winter heating season.

U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 19.6 percent below normal, with heating oil demand 18.8 percent below normal, the National Weather Service said.

Crude oil trading volumes remained tepid as the Christmas holiday approached. Brent and U.S. volumes were less than 400,000 lots traded in post-settlement trading, with Brent 34 percent and U.S. volume 41 percent below the 30-day average.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, U.S. crude stocks were expected to have fallen last week, with distillate stockpiles slightly lower and gasoline stockpiles up, a Reuters survey of analysts on Monday showed.

Crude prices were buffeted early, pressured when the dollar initially strengthened on safe-haven buying on the North Korean news, only to have oil prices rise when the dollar later weakened.

The dollar index was up slightly later, also experiencing choppy trading.

A weaker greenback can lift dollar-denominated assets such as oil because they become less expensive for consumers using other currencies.

"There was some overnight pressure in tandem with the Asian stocks down on the death of Kim Jong-il, but I am not sure that the oil markets will maintain much of a North Korea risk," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on Iran's oil customers: link.reuters.com/dab65s

Sanctions imposed on Iran: link.reuters.com/had45s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EURO ZONE FEARS

Remarks from the ECB's Draghi weighed on sentiment as he warned the economic outlook faced substantial risks and that bond market pressure on the euro zone will be "very significant" in the first quarter of next year.

European finance ministers pursued plans on Monday to enhance the IMF's arsenal and press on with a drive for tighter fiscal rules in an attempt to assuage doubts the region can overcome its sovereign debt crisis.

SUPPLY DISRUPTION FEARS

Commerzbank analysts noted Kazakhstan is a sizeable oil producer at over 1.6 million barrels per day - "exactly the same amount as Libya's pre-war production".

Iraq's production and exports could become even more fragile after the departure of U.S. forces, with many expecting internal Iraqi strife to increase.

Iraq has issued an arrest warrant for Sunni Vice President Tareq al-Hashemi, a senior security official said, after the government obtained confessions linking him to what the official described as terrorist activities.

The last convoy of U.S. soldiers pulled out of Iraq on Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war.

Meanwhile, Iran has its customers, including China and India, scrambling to lower dependence on Iranian exports as Tehran's dispute with the West and sanctions ramp up tensions.

Iran on Monday said its crude production has dropped due to lack of investment as it faces the West's toughest-ever sanctions over its nuclear program.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Zaida Espana in London and Francis Kan in Singapore, editing by Bob Burgdorfer, Jim Marshall and Dale Hudson)