NEW YORK Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S. refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging.

Brent and U.S. crude posted weekly gains, but U.S. prices ended the day lower, pressured by data showing that the U.S. economy grew by only a 2.8 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter.

While that was its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years, it was less than the 3.0 percent expected, and the forecast miss weighed on U.S. equities.

U.S. gasoline futures jumped to their highest since late August on news that ConocoPhillips (COP.N) shut a gasoline-making unit at its Bayway refinery in New Jersey to repair a mechanical problem.

The Bayway news added to concerns about supply sparked by closures and slated closings of other U.S. refineries and the insolvency of Europe's Petroplus PPHN.S.

"(U.S.) crude oil prices are under pressure due to the disappointing Q4 GDP reading, and would likely be much lower except for the support given to the complex by gasoline from the Bayway outage," John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, said.

Brent March crude rose 67 cents to settle at $111.46 a barrel, off its $111.99 intraday peak. Brent posted a 1.46 percent weekly rise.

U.S. March crude fell 14 cents to settle at $99.56 a barrel, having swung from $99.13 to $100.63. For the week, it posted a 1.1 percent gain.

U.S. gasoline futures rose 8.02 cents to settle at $2.9268 a gallon, after reaching $2.9677. U.S. heating oil futures, the distillate benchmark, also rose.

U.S. crude trading volume was tepid, 16 percent below the 30-day average in post-settlement trading. Brent turnover was 25 percent above the 30-day average.

U.S. gasoline trading volume doubled its 30-day average.

Speculators raised their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options positions in the week to January 24 to the highest level since November, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

The Bayway news sent gasoline barge prices higher in northwest Europe and pushed refining margins to four-month highs and New York Harbor spot gasoline differentials also strengthened.

The Bayway development came after Hess Energy (HES.N) said earlier this week it was evaluating maintenance options at its New Jersey refinery, including a turnaround in February, and the Hess joint-venture Hovensa LLC refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands is already shutting down.

"Although gasoline supplies appear ample, especially within the context of forward demand cover, the recent sharp reduction in refinery activity would appear to be setting the February(gasoline) contract up for a strong expiration next Tuesday," Jim Ritterbusch, president at Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

IRAN MULLS HALTING EU SUPPLY

Iran's parliament on Sunday will consider a measure calling for a halt in oil exports to the EU as early as next week, in advance of the bloc's embargo of Iranian oil set for July as the West's dispute over Tehran's nuclear program continues.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), one of the biggest consumers of Iranian crude, said it will implement the terms of the EU embargo but will need some time to study details of the sanctions which are likely to push oil prices higher, chief executive Peter Voser said.

Middle East producer Oman said it is willing to sell crude oil to Sri Lanka, another nation looking for alternatives to its threatened primary supply from Iran.

(Additional reporting by Gene Ramos in New York, Simon Falush in London and Manash Goswami in Singapore; Editing by Jim Marshall, David Gregorio and Dale Hudson)