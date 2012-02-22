A driver leaves a gas station in Athens February 21, 2012. Oil held near $120 a barrel on Tuesday as world consumers grappled with supply disruptions ranging from Iran to Sudan to the North Sea. Oil also rose briefly after Europe's much-awaited bailout of Greece. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

NEW YORK Brent crude oil firmed near nine-month highs on Wednesday as supportive Iran-related tensions and supply worries outmatched pressure from weak economic data in Europe and China, which cast doubt on future global growth.

U.S. crude futures turned positive in late trade, rising as high as $106.72, a fresh nine-month high.

In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery rose for a third day and was up $1.22 at $122.88 a barrel, by 2:30 p.m. EST. The contract was up during most of the U.S. session then accelerated to $123.23, the highest since the $125.02 intraday peak on May 3 last year.

U.S. April crude rose 4 cents to $106.29 for a fifth day of gains.

Brent crude's premium against U.S. crude bounced back to around $16.70, after closing at $15.41 on Tuesday.

Brent's total trading volume was down 2 percent from its 30-day average, according to Reuters data. U.S. dealings were down almost 36 percent from its 250-day average.

Both Brent and U.S. crude were showing signs of being overbought. U.S. crude futures tipped 71 on the 14-day relative strength index and Brent crude neared 78, well over the 70 level that is usually seen as an indication of a commodity poised for a correction lower.

IRAN IN FOCUS

The U.N. nuclear watchdog ended its latest mission to Iran after talks on Tehran's suspected secret atomic weapons research failed, a setback likely to increase the risk of confrontation with the West.

Russia warned Israel not to attack Iran over its nuclear program, saying on Wednesday that military action would have catastrophic consequences.

"We've got a tug of war here between Iran tensions and slowing global economic growth," said Mark Waggoner, president of Excel Futures in Bend, Oregon.

As tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program have escalated, Asian and Europe buyers of Iranian crude are cutting purchases as tightening U.S. sanctions make it difficult to deal with Iran.

The European Union has imposed a ban on Iranian crude, to take effect on July 1 to allow member nations to look for alternative sources.

EUROPE, CHINA DATA DISAPPOINTS

The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this month, reviving fears that the region's economy risks sinking into recession, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index showed.

China's manufacturing sector contracted in February for a fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply due to the euro zone debt crisis, dampening the economic growth outlook in the world's second-largest oil user.

Commodities had rallied at the start of the week after Beijing cranked up credit on Saturday by lowering the amount of cash banksmush hold in reserves.

U.S. INVENTORIES

Oil investors will focus next on U.S. inventory reports, the first of which will come from the industry group American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EST.

A Reuters poll ahead of the report forecast that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 400,000 barrels last week. The poll also showed forecasts for a 1.1-million barrel decline in distillate stocks and a 300,000-barrel rise in gasoline supplies. <EIA/S>

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its report on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST. Both inventory reports are delayed a day due to Monday's President Day holiday.

(Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London, Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bob Burgdorfer and Lisa Shumaker)