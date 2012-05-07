Figurines in 24K gold are displayed at a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery store in Hong Kong December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold eased on Monday in very thin trade, pressured by weaker crude oil prices and a lack of safe-haven demand as investors digested what election results in France and Greece will mean for the region's debilitating debt crisis.

Bullion fell after election results in France and Greece reflected strong anti-austerity sentiment, renewing European sovereign debt fears and anxiety about anemic economic growth and petroleum demand.

However, the metal, which has largely followed the performance in riskier assets so far this year, stayed lower even though the euro, oil and equities recovered from early session tumbles.<USD/>.N<O/R>

Trading volume was very light in U.S. gold futures after a recent strong run of U.S. economic data and fading hopes of further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve prompted some investors to reduce their bullish positions.

"Gold is suffering from a lack of participation right now, which is not a good thing in my view. The market looks vulnerable from a technical standpoint," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities wealth manager LOGIC Advisors.

Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,637.11 an ounce by 3:33 p.m. EDT (1933 GMT), recouping early losses after hitting a session low of $1,632.98.

O'Neill said the $1,630 area should provide technical support, and the metal could rebound if it held above the resistance level which was in line with recent lows.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down $6.10 an ounce at $1,639.10, with trading volume about 40 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Concern over the outlook for the euro zone was a key factor driving gold prices to record highs last year. So far this year, the dollar and U.S. treasuries, as well as German Bunds, took over as investors' safe havens of choice.

If the situation in the euro zone worsens significantly, gold may benefit as Europeans could once again scramble to diversify away from the euro.

Credit Agricole said in a Monday note the growing influence of anti-austerity political tensions could trigger a wave of renegotiation for bailout programs, increasing gold's investment appeal.

PHYSICAL DEMAND EYED

Gold imports to India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewelers after the federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewelry it imposed in March.

Year to date, gold's relatively small gain of 5 percent has prompted some momentum traders and funds to invest in U.S. equities, which have gained almost twice as much as the metal on a percentage basis.

Silver's decline led the precious metals complex. Spot silver was down 1.1 percent at $30.02 an ounce, while spot platinum inched up 45 cents to $1,520.80 an ounce and spot palladium fell 0.7 percent to $641.93 an ounce.

