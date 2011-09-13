Gold and silver bars are pictured at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

NEW YORK/LONDON Gold rose 1 percent on Tuesday as higher U.S. crude prices and an equities rebound prompted short-covering, reversing some of the previous session's sharp drop driven by margin-call selling in outside markets.

The recent lack of safe-haven bids combined with elevated price volatility, and a bearish double-top technical reversal pattern prompted bullion investors to question the metal's outlook.

Global stocks recovered on hopes of political support for Greece from Europe's top powers, and U.S. crude futures also gained. On Monday, gold briefly dipped below $1,800 an ounce as euro debt fears prompted investors to sell bullion to cover losses in equities.

"The margin selling that has pressured the market in the past few sessions was absent today, so that was a big relief for the gold market and a key reason why we turned around," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Spot gold was up 1.1 percent at $1,832.79 an ounce by 3:58 p.m. EDT (1958 GMT), having earlier fallen as low as $1,798.75.

Bullion has dropped 5 percent from last Tuesday's record at $1,920.30.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up $16.80 at $1,830.10 an ounce. Trading volume was 10 percent below its 30-day average but in line with Monday's level.

Silver was up 1.7 percent at $40.91 an ounce.

Gold options' implied volatility -- a measure of how much traders expect prices to move, either up or down, in the future -- held near its highest in over two years.

Gold's 30-day at-the-money implied volatility was at 34 as of Monday, double its level of around 17 in early August.

O'Neill said that bullion's wild price swings could be a turn-off for some short-term investors, and the developing double-top and technical reversal chart patterns also triggered technical selling.

Concerns over the ability of some euro zone economies -- chiefly Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain -- to manage their burgeoning debt helped drive gold prices to record highs above $1,920 an ounce earlier this month.

The metal has faced headwinds around that level, twice failing to sustain a rise above $1,900. Gold's correlation with the euro has turned negative since mid-July. The two usually move in tandem because both are perceived as alternatives to the U.S. dollar.

"Gold's clearly not a safety play for the moment, and it has become more challenging for gold to test $2,000. It would require a continuation of global economic problems and investors reclassifying gold as the safety play again," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist with MF Global.

GOLD OPTION VOLATILITY DROPS

The CBOE Gold ETF Volatility Index, which is often referred to as the "Gold VIX" and is based on SPDR Gold Trust options, fell 10 percent on Tuesday after a five-session rally to two-year high in the previous session.

Economic uncertainties tends to drive investors to put on bullish bets in the gold option markets. However, more gold traders are also using puts to hedge against downside risks after the metal failed to extend gains beyond a record above $1,900 an ounce last week.

Physical bullion held by SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange traded fund, was at 1,241 tones as of Monday, above 10 tones above last week's level even though gold fell sharply from its record last Tuesday.

In platinum group metals, platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,812.49 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 2.8 percent at $722.49 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Andrea Evans)