NEW YORK Gold fell about 1 percent on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve indicated it was rebalancing its bonds portfolio in favor of longer-dated debt, as widely expected by the market.

At 2:35 p.m. EDT, spot gold, which tracks trades in bullion, was at $1,785.29 an ounce versus Tuesday's last registered trade of $1,803.25. It had fallen earlier to a session low of $1,784.94.

U.S. gold futures' benchmark December contract dipped below $1,785 an ounce after closing the official session at $1,808.10 versus Tuesday's settlement of $1,809.10.

