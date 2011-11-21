NEW YORK/LONDON Gold dropped 2.5 percent on Monday, its worst one-day drop in two months, hit by technical selling and a global market maelstrom fueled by government debt fears in Europe and the United States.

Global debt worries have prompted funds and other institutional investors to book profits before year's end, traders said. Prices are still almost 20 percent up for the year, one of the few bright spots in the investment world.

"People were hoping to get out Wednesday (ahead of Thanksgiving) but are now saying 'Let's dump now'. That's why everything's down except treasuries," said Jason Schenker, president and chief economist at Prestige Economics.

Bullion has lost 6 percent in the past four sessions, underperforming the RJ/CRB commodities index .CRB as investors have liquidated positions to cover margin calls outside of the gold market and to book profits ahead of the year end, traders said.

Spot gold was down 2.5 percent at $1,683.28 an ounce by 3:52 p.m. EST. Last week, gold fell around 3 percent, its largest weekly decline since late September.

Technical selling accelerated after bullion fell below a key technical support at its 100-day moving average. The next key support will be its 200-day average at around $1,595 an ounce.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/fyn25s)

"Once gold broke below its 100-day moving average near $1,710 an ounce, it took out a lot of support," said Heraeus Precious Metals Management's Miguel Perez-Santalla.

CitiFX, Citigroup's technical research unit, said a close below last week's lows and support level near $1,700 an ounce suggested gold could re-test the lows of its last move down to around $1,534 an ounce.

U.S. gold for December delivery settled down $46.50 at $1,678.60 an ounce. Volume was about 50 percent above its 30-day norm, preliminary Reuters data showed, reversing a slower trading trend of the past two months.

MF GLOBAL, EUROPE EYED

Gold, a traditional safe haven that has recently tracked riskier assets, was weighed down by economic uncertainty after a special U.S. congressional committee was expected on Monday to concede failure to reach a deficit reduction deal.

The committee confirmed later on Monday that it had failed to agree on a debt reduction plan

"We are seeing a risk-off mentality and general selling of assets related to margins. The MF global situation has exacerbated gold's losses because there is less liquidity there," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Overall volume in the commodity markets has been dampened as former customers of broker-dealer MF Global MFGLQ.PK still fight for access to billions of dollars. The shortfall of customer funds was estimated at around $1.2 billion on Monday, double the trustee's previous forecast.

Also weighing on the precious metal was renewed European debt worries despite an election victory in Spain by conservatives who are committed to austerity. The country became the fifth government in the 17-nation euro zone to be toppled by the region's debt crisis this year.

"Every time there is a sudden sell-off in equity markets, people have to raise money where they can, and gold is the most liquid asset," said Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, which manages $160 million in assets.

Spot silver dropped 2.4 percent to $31.60 an ounce. Demand worries surfaced as data showed China's October silver imports dropped 26 percent on the year, and the total inflow in the first 10 months of the year slumped 28 percent.

Platinum fell 2.3 percent to $1,550.99 and palladium slid 2.4 percent to $587.

