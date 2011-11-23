NEW YORK/LONDON Gold dropped on Wednesday, falling in tandem with declines in the equity markets and the euro, as weak Chinese factory data and a contracting euro zone economy prompted selling.

Gold, which has recently followed riskier assets, was pressured as the euro slumped after the euro zone economy showed signs of contraction in November and China's factory sector shrank by the most in more than 2-1/2 years.

"It's a typical risk-off trade. We still have macroeconomic concerns and losses across markets are correlated. A lot of people don't want to own anything but only in cash and dollars," said Michael Matousek, senior trader at U.S. Global Investors Inc (GROW.O), which has $2.5 billion in assets.

Bullion has appeared to lose its investment appeal as a safe haven amid economic uncertainty. The 25-day correlation-log between gold and the S&P 500 rose to a positive 0.5, its tightest link in six months.

(Graphic: r.reuters.com/xyx25s)

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent to $1,689.29 an ounce by 2:25 p.m. EST, sharply off an earlier low of having fallen to a low of $1,677.08.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $6.50 at $1,695.90 an ounce. Volume was more than two-thirds above its 30-day norm, preliminary Reuters data showed, reversing a recent trend of weaker turnover.

Silver fell 3 percent to $31.71 an ounce, alongside the entire commodities complex on dollar's gains and economic worries.

Gold's technical outlook remained vulnerable as it was trading below its 100-day moving average, a key support which it held for a month until a breach following Monday's 2.5 percent losses.

The next major support on gold charts will be its 200-day moving average at around $1,600 an ounce.

"If gold falls to the $1,600 level, I would not be surprised to see a good rebound there because investors with deep pockets will be stepping in," Matousek said.

Gold was underpinned by signs that the euro-zone debt crisis was starting to threaten Germany and France, the region's biggest economies. S&P fell around 2 percent.

JPM REPORT, ETF FIRM

Bullion fell with other commodities after a research report by JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) lowered its Brent and U.S. crude price forecasts for 2012 due to economic uncertainty in Europe.

However, the U.S. bank said that gold should be held as part of investor portfolios, and bullion's holding above its 200-day moving average is a bullish sign as it confirms of a weak U.S. dollar in the future.

Holdings of gold in exchange-traded funds backed by physical metal have risen more than a million ounces in the last week, their largest weekly increase since early August.

Total holdings of metal at the major ETFs tracked by Reuters are up 2 million ounces in November, the heftiest inflow since July's 2.95-million ounce net rise.

Platinum gained 0.4 percent to $1,584.49 an ounce, while palladium dropped 1 percent to $599.47.

2:25 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold DEC 1695.90 -6.50 -0.4 1677.10 1710.80 153,434 US Silver DEC 31.884 -1.067 -3.2 31.220 32.870 56,685 US Plat JAN 1558.30 -12.70 -0.8 1539.10 1574.70 4,996 US Pall DEC 589.85 -11.30 -1.9 580.65 608.80 4,786

Gold 1689.29 -10.50 -0.6 1677.95 1709.91 Silver 31.710 -0.990 -3.0 31.320 32.860 Platinum 1584.49 6.50 0.4 1539.75 1570.50 Palladium 599.47 -6.00 -1.0 583.10 604.50

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 218,417 159,076 189,093 27.64 0.27 US Silver 87,090 51,653 78,762 43.51 -7.57 US Platinum 5,065 6,277 7,552 31 -3.00 US Palladium 8,026 3,959 4,370

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)