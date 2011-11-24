LONDON Gold steadied on Thursday to around $1,700 an ounce after its decline to one-month lows this week triggered some bargain hunting, and as a slightly weaker dollar lent support to the precious metal.

Gold's rise echoed modest gains in other commodities, but concerns about the euro zone continued to weigh on sentiment.

At a meeting in Europe, France and Germany agreed to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone from its deepening debt woes, but otherwise offered no new hope for ending the crisis.

Although gold is regarded as a safe-haven asset to shield investors in times of uncertainty, it has increasingly become prone to pressure from selling in the wider financial market, moving in tandem with other riskier assets.

Spot gold traded at $1,694.25 an ounce at 3 p.m. EST (2000 GMT), up 0.1 percent in a holiday-thinned session. On Monday, it hit a one-month low at $1,665.88 an ounce. Gold is set for a second weekly decline, off 1.5 percent this week.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 40 cents or 0.02 percent, with turnover of 49,000 lots the lowest since the Christmas holiday last year.

"Gold is having some difficulty holding above the $1,700 level over the last few days. The U.S. dollar will probably dictate where we head from here," said Ross Norman of Sharps Pixley.

The dollar traded slightly lower against a basket of currencies. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in U.S. dollars cheaper for holders of other currencies. .DXY

"The market tends to quiet down by the first week of December and we're getting to the point where those who want to take profits after a pretty good year will start to do."

Gold, which hit a record above $1,920.30 in September, is up more than 19 percent in the year-to-date. So far in November, it has lost 1 percent.

CRISIS CONCERNS

The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she still does not think common European bonds are necessary, intensifying concerns that European leaders cannot agree on solving the debt crisis.

France pressed Germany on Thursday to let the European Central Bank act decisively to halt a stampede out of euro- zone government bond markets that has raised doubts about the survival of the single currency.

Germany itself suffered a failed bond auction on Wednesday, highlighting how investors are wary even of Europe's safest haven.

The threat to the euro from the crisis increases the chances for gold to ease further, analysts said.

"That the price slump in gold is mainly U.S. dollar-driven is evident from the fact that gold calculated in euros has been able to rise," Commerzbank said in a note.

"Obviously, gold is continuing to be sold to generate liquidity and compensate for losses in other asset classes. If equity and commodity markets continue to remain under pressure, this trend is initially likely to continue."

Gold priced in euros was a touch higher on the day, trading around 1,271.51 euros an ounce, but has risen by nearly 2 percent in the last three trading days, its strongest three-day stretch of gains in two weeks.

"It wouldn't surprise me if we still have another shift lower to test the big line of support, which is the 200-day moving average, which is getting close to $1,600 level," Tom Kendall, precious metals analyst at Credit Suisse, said of the price of gold in dollars.

Gold hit a 2-1/2 month low of $1,534.49 in late September, which was roughly the location of the 200-day moving average.

Silver prices were also slightly higher, tracking gold's modest gains. Spot silver was up 0.25 percent on the day at $31.75 an ounce, but remained on track for a 7 percent decline in November.

A senior official at ScotiaMocatta, a bullion dealer, said on Thursday that Indian imports of silver would be marginally lower this year compared to last year.

India is a leading consumer of silver and the world's largest consumer of gold.

(Reporting by Clare Kane; Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal; Editing by William Hardy and Jan Paschal)