Stock index futures were mixed on Sunday in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, which was the biggest percentage drop for the year for stocks.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.9 point to 1,273, pointing to a slight dip at the open on Monday morning, but Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,459.75.

U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S. jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy.

