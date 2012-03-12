The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's favorite measure of investor sentiment known as the VIX, .VIX, fell 4.85 percent to 16.28 after bottoming to 15.23, the lowest level since July.

The behavior of the VIX is odd, given that the S&P 500 is down 0.1 percent to 1,369 The VIX, a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility conveyed by S&P 500 option prices, typically moves inversely to the S&P 500 benchmark.

It is also Monday, a day when the Index should be relatively higher due to the weekend effect. Option traders reprice S&P 500 options after weekend time decay, said optionMonster analyst Chris McKhann.

The VIX futures are mostly lower, with March down 0.40 point to 18.63 and April off 0.25 to 22.50. But this drop has pushed the contango to new historically steep levels, McKhann said. Contango is when the back month VIX futures are at higher price levels than the front month futures. The farthest dated November VIX futures stood at 28.31, down 13 points above the spot VIX.

