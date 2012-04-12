NEW YORK Treasury debt prices edged lower on Thursday but the main driver for their declines seemed to be the afternoon's 30-year Treasury bond auction, after which losses in the market faded significantly.

The Treasury sold $13 billion in re-opened 30-year bonds at a high yield that matched the 30-year yield in the open market at the time of the auction.

Kevin Walter, global head of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York, said the slight bounce in prices also happened once traders saw that a support level identified on the 30-year's price had held.

This calmed worries in the market that the selling in Treasuries would take prices all the way back to lows reached after the most recent payrolls report from the Labor Department, which showed lower-than-expected job growth in March.

"The fact that that held, we've gotten through the supply for the week, and we have seen marginally better buying by asset managers, both in the auction and afterwards too, I think we're bouncing a little," Walter said.

Stocks .SPX, which often move inversely to Treasury prices, rose by over 1 percent on Thursday after concerns eased about rising government debt yields in some euro zone countries and on bets corporate America will beat a lowered bar for earnings expectations.

Earlier, bonds had been on a firm footing because of unexpectedly high jobless claims data for last week that reinforced recent payroll data showing the labor market continues to struggle.

Also, a below-forecast, zero increase in the producer price index in March fueled speculation the Federal Reserve could eventually step in with a third round of debt buying, or monetary stimulus known as quantitative easing.

"Claims were the highest in almost three months and inflation pressures appear to be easing off, at least as measured by PPI," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

"These two data points will add more fuel to the fire for the debate over QE3," he said, referring to talk that the Fed could decide to buy more Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities in a third bout of quantitative easing.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading 3/32 lower to yield 2.05 percent, up from 2.04 percent late Thursday, while the 30-year bond was 6/32 lower to yield 3.20 percent from 3.19 percent.

Expectations of further monetary stimulus were bolstered last week after the government reported much smaller jobs growth in March than had been expected.

New York Fed president William Dudley said on Thursday that policymakers are considering the costs and benefits of additional monetary stimulus and are ready to deploy a third round of quantitative easing measures if the economic outlook were to worsen.

The Fed's current stimulus program, nicknamed "Operation Twist," extends the maturity of the central bank's debt holdings and is set to expire at the end of June.

Results from the Treasury department's $21 billion offering of reopened 10-year debt on Wednesday met demand that was largely in line with market expectations. However, some data within the auction results suggested weak demand after a sharp rally in bonds since last Friday's disappointing payrolls data.

An auction of $32 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday was met with solid demand.

In Europe, Italian three-year borrowing costs jumped more than 1 percentage point at a bond auction compared to a month ago, but 10-year debt yields in both Italy and Spain dipped, with some easing of concerns over Europe's debt troubles.

(Additional reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)