NEW YORK Treasury debt prices dipped slightly on Tuesday, with some easing of concern over political upheaval in France and the Netherlands while investors waited for debt sales and the results of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.

The Fed, which is due to announce its rate decision on Wednesday, is likely to stick to its previous message that official borrowing costs should stay near zero until at least late 2014. However, investors will be watching for any suggestion of an eventual third round of quantitative easing.

Treasuries prices rose on Monday after a failure by the Dutch government to agree on budget cuts spiraled into a political crisis with the resignation of the prime minister, which cast doubt over the country's support of future euro zone measures.

Some in the market also feared a change at the helm of France could mean less support for austerity measures. Socialist candidate Francois Hollande beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in first-round French presidential voting, raising market jitters that a change in leadership following the May 6 second-round vote may lead to less fiscal discipline.

However, the Dutch state on Tuesday successfully sold 2-year and 25-year bonds one day after the government's collapse hurt appetite for its debt in the secondary market.

"The Treasury market backed off of its recent highs overnight as the relative success of the Dutch 2- and 25-year auctions, as well as good demand for bill offerings from Spain and Italy, helped narrow peripheral spreads," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 2/32 lower in price to yield 1.95 percent, up mildly from 1.94 percent late Monday, while 30-year bonds were 4/32 lower to yield 3.10 percent from 3.09 percent.

"We'll certainly stop shy of suggesting the overnight bid for European new issues is a signal that Europe's political risk is subsiding, only that we've seen a pause in the negative momentum," Lyngen said.

The Treasury is set to sell $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday, then $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

While the Treasury will sell debt, the Fed is scheduled to buy $4.25 billion to $5 billion of longer-dated Treasuries on Tuesday as part of its latest economic stimulus program, which has been nicknamed "Operation Twist."

Treasuries were little moved by data showing U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10 months in February. The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas gained 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, matching economists' forecasts.

It was the first time home prices have gained since April 2011. That gain was itself an anomaly in a string of declines stretching back to May 2010.

(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)