NEW YORK Treasuries' prices were higher on Thursday as data pointed to a struggling U.S. labor market and a slowing manufacturing sector, a day after the Federal Reserve said that it was ready to do more to help an increasingly fragile U.S. economic recovery.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment was little changed last week, suggesting that the labor market was struggling to regain momentum, government data showed. The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose to the highest level since early December.

U.S. manufacturing also grew in June at its slowest pace in 11 months and hiring in the sector slowed as overseas demand for U.S. product waned, an industry survey showed.

"The data's not very impressive," said Ira Jersey, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "Jobless claims were also revised higher so clearly the jobs situation hasn't been getting better."

The releases came after the Fed on Wednesday slashed its estimates for U.S. economic growth this year to a range of 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent, down from an April projection of 2.4 percent to 2.9 percent.

The Fed extended its Operation Twist program by $267 billion in a bid to help stimulate the economy, but held back from new quantitative easing.

Operation Twist involves buying long-term debt in a bid to hold down borrowing rates. The purchases are funding through the sale of short-term notes.

The Fed will buy as much as $5.25 billion in notes due 2018-to-2020 on Thursday as part of this program.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, down from 1.65 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, down from 2.73 percent.

Earlier data showed that the euro zone's private sector contracted at its fastest pace since June 2009, when the bloc was mired in deep recession. China's factory sector also shrank for the eighth consecutive month in June.

(Editing by W Simon)