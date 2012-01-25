NEW YORK The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Wednesday, with the 30-year Treasury bond nearly posting a full point gain in price, after the Federal Open Market Committee said it expected to keep rates unchanged until at least late 2014.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last trading 15/32 higher in price and yielding 2.01 percent, down from 2.07 percent at Tuesday's close. The 30-year Treasury bond gained 19/32 in price for a yield of 3.12 percent, down from 3.15 percent late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)