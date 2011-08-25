by Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (IFR) - Warren Buffett's investment in Bank of America today has boosted hopes that not only will the new issue calendar come to life again before next week's Labor Day, but that U.S. banks might also start issuing again in early September.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) said BofA (BAC.N) would sell it 50,000 preferred shares at $100,000 a piece. The cumulative preferred stock has a dividend of 6% and is redeemable at a 5% premium.

"This news has served as a catalyst for spread tightening today in the FIG space, which will certainly help the markets across the board," said one investment grade bond syndicate manager.

Although syndicate desks were not expecting much in the way of deals before Friday's Federal Reserve meeting in Jackson Hole, the positive response to Buffett's announcement could provide an incentive for some issuers to tap the markets next Monday or Tuesday.

"We have a couple of trades that could move forward next week," one banker said. "Our sense is the market is probably viable next week, as you probably won't forfeit too much liquidity if you come before Wednesday."

The little amount of FIG issuance in August has been from the highest quality names.

Double A-minus Northern Trust's (NTRS.O) $500m 10-year at 125bp and Single A -plus insurer Progressive Corp's (PGR.N) $500m 10-year at 160bp came on August 17 and yesterday a $1bn five year covered bond was priced by triple-A rated Swedbank Mortgage at 82bp over mid-swaps.

If US bank spreads hang on to their tighter levels through next week, there could be some FIG deals in early September.

"The US banks issued a tremendous amount of bonds in June and July, so maybe we will not see that much issuance in September, but certainly you would think that the chances of more issuance post Labor Day are higher now than there were before the Warren Buffett announcement," said one FIG syndicate head.

As of midday, the IG16 was 5bps tighter at 121.5bp and the HY16 higher by 1 point at 93.125.

Bank of America's five-year CDS tightened by as much as 100bp to 276bp this morning, before retracing to 306 bid, 326bp offered around midday.

Other bank CDS tightened in as well by about 15-20bp on the news and then retraced slightly. At midday JP Morgan (JPM.N) five year CDS were tighter by 7bp at 117/127bp; Morgan Stanley (MS.N) 7.5bp tighter at 280/298; Goldman Sachs (GS.N) tighter by 9.5bp at 216bp/230bp; Wells Fargo (WFC.N) 7bp tighter at 117/127bp and Citigroup (C.N) 8bp tighter at 213/226bp.

This morning the BAC 5% of 2021 senior unsecured notes traded 65bps tighter to 343bp and the BAC 3.75% 2016s were about 40bps tighter at 420bp bid, 405bp offered.

