(IFR) - When we first walked in this morning, with Dow futures up over 100, we thought the window for corporate issuance might be open despite continued massive Greece uncertainty and the fact that issuers typically avoid FOMC statement day. Since then, bad PMI data out of Europe and news that the EFSF 10yr issue is going to be postponed until after the G20 meeting, has helped the market re-focus on the negative. Risk is flat, which is a lot better than yesterday, but does still does not make the most ideal backdrop for new issues.

MARKETS - PMI AND EFSF REVERSE CORRECTION

After the bloodbath in credit and peripheral markets yesterday that caused the second biggest rise ever in the iTraxx Main index -- the biggest rise of 25bp came just prior to the first Greek bailout in May last year -- it was almost inevitable that we would see some sort of correction. Reports that China was going to inject a whopping EUR750bn into the EFSF saw the Main index open 6bp tighter at 177, while the Crossover was 21bp tighter at 718bn, according to IFR London's Adam Parry.

The Chinese EFSF contribution was subsequently revised to the EUR80bn reported in the FT last week, making it a bit of a non event. What was an event was the swathe of PMI Manufacturing data across Europe, and in the main they did not make pretty reading.

The reading on Europe as a whole came in at 47.1, below flash estimates of 47.3 and the lowest reading since July 2009. Within individual countries, Germany came in at 49.1 -- sub 50 for the first time since September 2009 -- while the Italian number was a shocker, at 43.3 versus expectations of 47.1. The only sovereign to better flash estimates was France.

That took most of the gloss off the early corrective tightening, as did the revelation that the expected long 10yr issue from the EFSF was going to be postponed until after the G20 meeting. By 5:15am according to Tradeweb, the Main index was back at 178, while the Crossover had slipped wider to trade 10bp tighter on the day at 728. As we go to press at 6:40am, things have tightened back in a bit - with the Main at 176.25 and Crossover in 15.5bp at 724.

Parry said the awful Italian PMI print has had no negative effect on the sovereign, although it does go to highlight the parlous situation in the country. On the contrary, Italian spreads have staged a decent rebound off the Euro era wide 10yr yield levels of 6.32 percent set yesterday to trade at 6.14 percent. Part of that move is down to some aggressive intervention by the ECB under the SMP this morning. One dreads to think where spreads would be without that constant intervention.

There was also a story out that the Bank of Italy is preparing an emergency operation to swap Italian government bonds held by the nation's banks in exchange for a pledge by the lenders to buy more debt at longer maturities.

In CDS terms the tightening this morning in Italy is more of a corrective move, with the cost of protection 15bp tighter at 500, having widened by a massive 75bp yesterday.

On the equity side, Dow Futures as of 6:25am were up 12, having dipped to down 30 as of around 5:50am. S&P Futures at 6:25am were up 1.40. Nasdaq Futures were up 1.75. In Europe, the DAX was flat, the CAC down 0.18 percent and the FTSE down 0.37 percent as of around 6:25am.

NEWS

GREEK PM WINS OVER CABINET, NEXT UP MERKEL AND SARKOZY - REUTERS: Greece's prime minister won the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to hold a referendum on a 130 billion euro bailout package but will find the stunned euro zone leaders who engineered the deal last week harder to convince.

Some of his party lawmakers called for him to quit, accusing him of endangering Greek euro membership with his shock decision to call a popular vote, a move that pummeled the euro and global stocks. But the cabinet support at least gives him a stay of execution before a confidence vote in parliament on Friday.

"The referendum will be a clear mandate and a clear message in and outside Greece on our European course and participation in the euro," George Papandreou told a cabinet meeting that lasted seven hours, a statement from his office said. "No one will be able to doubt Greece's course within the euro."

After the show of unity at home, Papandreou will face the leaders of France and Germany, who summoned him for crisis talks in Cannes, before a G20 summit of major world economies, to push for quick implementation of the bailout deal.

Papandreou's gamble guarantees weeks of uncertainty just when the 17-nation European currency area is desperate for a period of calm to implement the remedies agreed to overcome its sovereign debt crisis.

"This announcement took the whole of Europe by surprise," French President Nicolas Sarkozy said in a rare televised address on the steps of the Elysee palace in Paris. "The plan ... is the only way to solve Greece's debt problem." Greek officials have suggested it would probably be held in mid-January but the interior minister said it could happen as early as December, if details of the bailout agreement are nailed down earlier than envisaged.

Opinion polls suggest most Greeks think it is a bad deal, but much will depend on how Papandreou frames the debate, either on the bailout -- and hence the painful cuts that will follow -- or membership of the euro, which itself remains popular.

"He is blackmailing us," said Yannis Aggelou, a 50-year-old sales manager at a steel company.

The Greek press, including dailies traditionally friendly to the government, almost unanimously condemned Papandreou. Center-left newspaper Eleftherotypia described the prime minister on its front page as "The Lord of Chaos". Ethnos, another pro-government paper, called the referendum "suicidal".

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Wednesday's

Financial Times Deutschland newspaper he was confident the Greeks would support the government's reforms in the referendum.

"If Greece accepts the burden and efforts required by the aid programs, if it wants to stay within the euro zone, then we will support it," Schaeuble said.

Papandreou said Greece's partners would support its policies and the G20 meeting in Cannes should agree on policies that "make sure democracy is above market appetites".

But his move is bound to embarrass G20 host Sarkozy as he tries to coax big emerging nations such as China or India into throwing the euro zone a financial lifeline.

Our assessment of the situation is, let them (euro zone leaders) make a credible assessment of the solvency issue, try to sort out those problems, and thereafter supplementary financing could be considered," Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said.