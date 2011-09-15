LONDON Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis has until October 17 to make a firm offer for British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) or walk away, M&B said on Thursday.

M&B, owner of All Bar One and Harvester, said on Monday it had rejected two approaches from Lewis's Piedmont investment vehicle -- the second pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the business at around 940 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

Lewis is currently mulling over his options aboard his yacht moored by Tower Bridge on London's river Thames, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

"He's still weighing up his options and considering his next step," the source said.

Lewis is already M&B's biggest shareholder with a 23 percent stake.

Irish racehorse magnates John Magnier and JP McManus, who hold a 20 percent stake and have previously been supportive of Lewis, could hold the key to the company's future.

Under new Takeover Panel rules to be introduced next Monday, companies will be set a limit of 28 days to make a formal offer for targets once an initial approach has been made. In the past, target companies had to request a "put up or shut up" deadline be set by the panel.

Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday that Lewis was seeking a meeting with Magnier and McManus within the next few days.

Shares in the company, which had lost around a third of their value since July, were up 3.1 percent to 268.1 pence at 1420 GMT (10:20 a.m. EDT).

The group reported slowing sales growth and deteriorating margins in July. It has also been hit by boardroom upheaval and is currently without a permanent chairman and chief executive.

Piedmont declined to comment.

($1 = 0.635 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Rhys Jones)