WASHINGTON Mexico's "neutral" monetary policy stance is appropriate for now and no foreign exchange intervention is needed despite a recent sharp plunge in the peso, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.

In an interview with Reuters Insider, Agustin Carstens said grappling with Europe's troubles was a top priority for the Group of 20 countries meeting in Washington.

He argued that if Greece is given time to implement some of the fiscal adjustment policies it has already agreed to, the country may be able to avoid a default, which most analysts think would have a devastating impact on financial markets and the global economy.

Carstens said the U.S. economy, on which Mexico is greatly dependent, could still bounce back next year. But at the same time, the impact of the European crisis is having a dampening effect on global growth.

"That has confirmed our position that we had a few months ago that a neutral monetary policy is the right stance right now," Carstens said.

Asked about exchange rate volatility that has seen the currencies of Mexico and other emerging countries fall sharply against a rallying dollar, Carstens showed no particular inclination to intervene, as Brazil has recently done.

"As long as the markets continue to work well, I think central bank intervention is not required," Carstens said.

He argued that the peso was currently undervalued and was not reflecting the state of the country's economy.

"If we guide ourselves by fundamentals the peso should appreciate soon," he said.

Until recently, analysts were betting the central bank would lower borrowing costs to offset the drag from a global economic slowdown. But a sharp recent depreciation of the peso, with its potentially inflationary implications, has muddled the outlook for Mexican interest rates, currently at 4.5 percent.

Mexico is struggling to recover from a deep recession in 2009, with growth seen below 4 percent this year, and is particularly vulnerable to lower U.S. demand.

Annual inflation slowed to 3.16 percent through the first half of September, data showed on Thursday, still below the central bank's ceiling.

Minutes of the August central bank board meeting showed some of the five-member board were concerned the weak peso might push up inflation, while others were less concerned about such effects.

Last week, the Federal Reserve took fresh steps to support an ailing U.S. economy, the destination for around 80 percent of Mexican exports. It said it will shift its bond portfolio to longer-dated bonds in an effort to push long-term borrowing costs down even further.