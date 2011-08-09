HONG KONG/SINGAPORE Dollar funding costs rose in Asia on Tuesday as a further equity plunge prompted banks to lock up more funds, but traders said regional money markets were holding up amid the equity carnage while keeping an eye on local bonds for any signs of deepening trouble.

The selloff in stocks was brutal during the first half of the Asian trading day. The Seoul bourse .KS11 tumbled nearly 10 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng .HS1 plunged almost 8 percent to a two-year low. But around midday, equity indexes rallied back to recoup some of the losses.

Such violent swings in shares have rattled Treasury desks and risk managers looking for protection from fears that the U.S. economic slowdown and burning euro zone crisis may cause seizures similar to those seen during the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Traders are keeping an eye on the resilient local bond markets in Asia, such as Indonesia's, that have received hefty inflows in the past few years as investors seek their higher yields and improving fiscal health.

A sudden selling of short-term local bonds would be a sign that the debt crises are morphing into more of a threat for Asian money markets and economies. Foreign holding of Indonesian bonds have jumped to a record 35.7 percent of all outstanding bonds, leaving it particularly vulnerable.

So far, however, Indonesia bonds have held steady through the stock market turmoil.

"This is completely uncharted territory and we are closely watching the local bond space in emerging Asia," said the head of local currency bond trading at a European Bank in Singapore, referring to bonds in Malaysia, Philippines and South Korea.

Fund managers at ING Investment Management said on Tuesday that they remained positive on Asian local bonds due to healthy fundamentals and investor flows.

So far the strains have been more pronounced in Europe rather than the dollar market, with EURIBOR interbank lending spreads over overnight index swaps having widened to post-financial crisis levels and more banks stashing funds with the European Central Bank.

The typical barometers of dollar funding -- FRA-OIS spreads, front Eurodollar futures and two-year swap spreads -- showed some deterioration during the worst of the stock market rout but recovered as equities rebounded.

Indeed, the Bank of Japan had no takers for dollar funding in its weekly operation.

"What we are seeing right now is the typical sort of funding concern story that is playing out in the money markets," said Michael Turner, a fixed-income and currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.

"Compared to what happened back in 2008, we are not at those very extreme levels but we have to watch the direction. The general advice to clients is to keep things tight and keep risk to the minimum for the time being," Turner said.

AUSSIE FIREWORKS

Some of the biggest fireworks in Asian rate markets have been in Australia, where market players have been forced to unwind positions betting that the country's central bank would raise rates in coming months, leading to extreme pricing.

At one point, Australian short-term rates were pricing in up to 175 basis points of rate cuts over the next year -- far beyond what any economy expects even if the debt crisis deteriorates from here.

The Reserve Bank of Australia issued a statement during the day saying that it was watching markets carefully but saw no strains in local money markets.

Across Asia, large banks and funds have been forced to unwind paying positions in swaps that were made betting on more monetary tightening in the region and a further flattening of swap curves.

Market players are now looking to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day for signs that it is ready to respond to the market volatility and take measures to prevent the stock market plunge from tipping the economy into a recession.

In the euro/dollar cross currency market, the three-month rate showed a premium of 85 basis points bps to acquire dollar funding, up from 57 bps a week ago and 27 bps in late July. During the financial crisis, that premium reached near 300 bps. Similar strains have hit yen-dollar cross currency swaps.

Traders have said that European banks have been tapping cross-currency swaps for some of their funding needs.

Two-year U.S. swap spreads, seen as a barometer of counterparty risk, stabilized just below a three-week high of 28.5 bps hit on Monday. They have moved by more than 8 bps since late July but remain well below a peak of 35 bps hit earlier this year.

A similar picture emerged in dollar/yen FX forwards, which moved out to their widest levels since January 2009 and revealed stronger demand for dollars via FX swaps.

Front September Eurodollar futures rose 1.5 bps to reflect some expectations that three-month dollar LIBOR may be set lower at the fix.

The LIBOR-OIS spread, a key gauge of banking stress during the crisis, has widened its highest in a year at 22.2 bps but remains well off levels that reflect serious funding strains.

(Editing by Eric Burroughs)