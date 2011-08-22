HONG KONG Dollar funding costs stabilized on Monday after rising sharply in recent weeks, though one gauge of interbank funding climbed to its highest in nearly five months as broader concerns over the euro zone crisis remained.

Trading was largely calm in Asia with banks happy to extend funds on short maturities, one trader at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong said, even as market players awaited Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday for clues on whether he will ease policy further.

At the meeting in Wyoming last year, Bernanke heralded the onset of a second round of quantitative easing or "QE2" which sparked a powerful rally in risky assets. Some investors are hoping for a repeat performance to calm nervous markets after heavy selling in recent weeks.

Worries about whether the U.S. economy is slipping back into recession and news that some European banks are facing troubles in accessing funds in the interbank markets have revived memories of the dark days of the 2008 financial crisis when credit markets seized up.

Though foreign lenders have built up a healthy buffer of dollar reserves thanks to the Fed's ultra-easy monetary policy, signs have emerged they are quickly drawing down their reserves, forcing them to turn to central banks and to non-traditional sources of dollar funds like FX swaps.

Yen-dollar cross-currency basis -- which reflects the premium for swapping yen LIBOR into dollar LIBOR and is an indicator of the struggle faced by European lenders in securing dollar funding -- was largely steady from Friday.

The one-year rate was at 44 bps on Friday, well below a peak of 56 bps hit last week, its highest since November 2008.

But three-month dollars in Singapore fixed at its highest levels since early April at 0.30369 percent, pointing to a higher LIBOR fixing later in the day. Dollar LIBOR rose to a five month high on Friday.

Nomura strategists estimate total cash balances held by U.S. branches of foreign banks at the Fed have declined to about $580-$630 billion from a peak of nearly $900 billion in late July, suggesting worsening funding conditions.

Last week, an unidentified euro zone bank turned to the European Central Bank for a one-week loan of $500 million, while the Swiss National Bank tapped the Federal Reserve for $200 million, drawing on a special swap line the U.S. central bank had set up for foreign central banks.

OPPORTUNISTIC BUYING

That stress has rippled over into broader markets.

European bank shares have sold off sharply, Spanish and Italian bond yield spreads have jumped to record highs over German bunds and France has consistently topped the volume traded league tables on sovereign credit default swaps volume.

Even as investors dumped risky assets worldwide, local currency bond markets in some of Asia's most heavily owned bond markets like Indonesia and Korea have remained largely unfazed by the broader market volatility.

Data from fund tracker EPFR Global showed local currency bonds and money markets were the only fund classes that experienced some inflows even as every other asset class witnessed heavy outflows in the week of August 17.

Official data from Indonesia showed foreign holdings of local debt held near a record 35 percent of total debt in the week of August 19.

While those lows could reverse if there was a failure of another big financial institution like Lehman Brothers in 2008, one bond trader at an European bank in Jakarta said investors have no need to pull out funds as yet.

"If anything, we have seen enquiries from foreign investors who are looking to buy the medium end of the curve in case of any sharp drops," he said.

Ten-year Indonesian local bond yields held around 6.95 percent, not far away from a record low of 6.85 percent hit earlier this month.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)