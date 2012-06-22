NEW YORK Nasdaq OMX (NDAQ.O) conducted its highest-volume close of the year without a hitch on Friday, carrying out the rebalancing of the U.S. Russell indexes a month after it botched the market debut of Facebook Inc (FB.O).

Nasdaq said it executed trades of 687.9 million Nasdaq-listed shares worth $9.5 billion, in 1.15 seconds, when the market closed at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

On a normal day, it executes 50 million shares at the close.

Russell reconstitutes its indexes every year to make sure they reflect shifts in the broader market. Money managers who track the Russell indexes must recalibrate their portfolios at the same time to match the makeup of the newly reconstituted indexes.

Facebook was among the securities added to the index following the social media company's initial public offering on May 18 on Nasdaq. Technical problems on the exchange led to a half hour delay in the debut of Facebook trading, and then prevented traders from seeing their opening trades for hours, leading to losses estimated at more than $100 million.

The IPO was the latest in a string of events over the years that have dented investor confidence in the U.S. capital markets, including the canceled IPO of BATS Global Markets, a rival exchange, in March.

The volume associated with the Russell rebalancing was down from last year, when 750.8 million shares worth $10.6 billion were executed in 1.105 seconds.

"It's still a very giant trade, and one that we were very happy and proud to conclude successfully," said Eric Noll, executive vice president for transaction services at Nasdaq.

Noll declined to comment on the Facebook IPO, but said Nasdaq's closing cross is a different function from its IPO opening cross.

Recent Russell rebalances have run smoothly. But in 2001, Nasdaq was forced to extend its regular trading session due to a network outage.

Software maker Splunk Inc (SPLK.O) and financial services provider EverBank Financial Corp EVERXE.UL were among other IPO additions to the Russell 3000.

(Reporting By John McCrank; additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)