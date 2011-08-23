Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck-Letmathe speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

VIENNA Nestle NESN.VX Chairman Peter Brabeck said dollar weakness, not Swiss franc strength, is the real issue confronting international business.

"The franc is overvalued, but the real problem is not the franc, but rather the dollar," the head of the world's biggest food group told Austrian newspaper Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.

"A currency that now behaves as if it were a Latin American currency in the 1970s, a currency that allows -- and is even happy about -- a devaluation of 40, 50 percent is not one I can take seriously as a leading currency," the head of the Switzerland-based company said.

He said there was little Switzerland could do about this even though the franc's strength was a real problem for the Swiss economy.

Brabeck said he was concerned about the supply side of commodities given "incredible" price rises of 200 to 300 percent for some items.

Asked whether he expected prices to rise further, he said:

"I am convinced that, if we carry on as before, even basic food prices will rise more. When we now turn 50 percent of American grain into bioethanol and at the same time don't have enough grain, then it is clear what will happen: the price goes up. I say 'no food for fuel'."

