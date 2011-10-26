BRUSSELS Belgium's Nyrstar (NYR.BR), the world's biggest zinc producer, lowered its guidance on Wednesday for the zinc it will mine this year, given setbacks at its Tennessee mines and a production downgrade of its Finnish partner Talvivaara (TLV1V.HE).

Nyrstar previously had a 2011 zinc in concentrate production target of 215,000 tonnes and had cut this to a range of 205,000 to 215,000 tonnes.

Finnish miner Talvivaara, which mainly mines nickel but has an agreement with Nyrstar for the supply of zinc, in early October cut its output target.

Nyrstar said it now anticipates approximately 32,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate to be dug out by Talvivaara.

Nyrstar's Tennessee mines suffered from problems with equipment and repairs required to underground infrastructure.

Nyrstar said the zinc price continued to be volatile in the third quarter, with the average price falling to $2,223 per tonne, though this was partially offset by a stronger dollar.

The group said that the decline of the zinc price, which continued into the fourth quarter, would negatively impact its financial performance for 2011.

Three-month forward prices for zinc has fallen from some $2,500 per tonne at the end of July to below $1,900 now.

Nyrstar said its smelter production in the third quarter was about 244,000 tonnes with all but one unit working at full capacity.

By increasing its focus on mining, Nyrstar aims to produce 50 percent of its raw material needs in the medium term.

Nyrstar said that assuming all of its mines operated at full production it would produce 43 percent of the zinc in concentrate it needs.

