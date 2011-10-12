NEW YORK It's the data that oil traders love to hate: The American Petroleum Institute's weekly supply figures, oft-maligned in recent years for bearing at times only a vague resemblance to the official government statistics.

Three weeks ago was a case in point: after the API reported a 2.6 million barrel increase in nationwide commercial stocks on September 20, official figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) a day later showed a massive 7.3 million barrel decline -- a nearly 10 million barrel discrepancy.

But that massive gap -- the biggest between the two data sets in a year -- belies an underlying trend toward much greater convergence this year, according to an analysis of the data by Reuters

In fact the API's figures -- measured by the absolute week-on-week change in inventories, not the overall number -- are on average within 2 million barrels of the EIA, their closest margin since 2002 and a one-third improvement from last year. Data for the Cushing storage hub is the nearest on record.

While oil traders say they are still a long way away from putting their full faith back in the API inventory and refinery output data as a reliable leading indicator, the study suggests the industry's figures may now be worth a fresh look -- even if there's no clear reason on why things have improved.

"I think this is just a continuous improvement on the part of both our surveys," says John Felmy, chief economist at the API and the leader of its statistics division, which has been collecting voluntary industry data since 1929.

He says the API survey continues to capture nearly 90 percent of the sector, almost the same as the EIA's report, which has the benefit of a government mandate that requires companies to report key operational figures once a week.

Neither group has changed its methodology or systems recently, although both are pushing energy companies to report electronically for improved quality control. But at least some close watchers have seen a shift.

"We've noticed an improvement, most specifically in the Cushing hub. That's been the case all year," says Hamza Khan at the Schork Report, an energy newsletter.

That may be due in part to the boom in storage construction at Cushing. New tanks are easier to measure electronically, making it easier for companies to contribute to API figures, he said. Consolidation in the sector may also have helped.

"As reporting gets easier and moves toward electronic forms we should be getting better data," Kahn said.