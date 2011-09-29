LONDON OPEC oil output is expected to rise in September to its highest in almost three years due to higher supplies from Iraq, Libya and Angola, a Reuters survey found on Thursday.

Supply from all 12 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to average 30.25 million barrels per day (bpd) this month, up from 30.15 million bpd in August, the survey of sources at oil companies, OPEC officials and analysts found.

The biggest increase in supply is coming from Iraq, which has achieved a sharp increase in exports from its southern terminals this month, according to shipping data.

September's total is expected to be OPEC's highest since October 2008, shortly before it agreed to a series of supply curbs to combat recession, based on Reuters surveys. August's total was also the highest since October 2008.

Libya's output, which fell to almost nothing due to the civil war, has begun to recover, the survey found.

The survey also indicates that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have yet to cut back on the extra supplies they provided to offset the loss of Libya's exports.

The biggest drop in supply this month in OPEC is from Nigeria, due to a combination of damage to pipelines and the effect of tanker scheduling which contributed to a high August export rate.

OPEC does not provide timely official production figures so the oil industry relies on outside supply estimates from news agencies, consulting firms and government organizations.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by James Jukwey)