CHICAGO U.S. options volume hit a record in 2011, underscoring the growing appeal to investors of insuring assets and generating income with options in a turbulent year that left the S&P 500 index almost where it started.

Trading volume for U.S.-listed options last year totaled 4.56 billion contracts, a 17.02 percent increase from the previous peak of 3.89 billion contracts bought and sold in 2010, the Options Industry Council said on Tuesday.

Last year was the first that overall option trading volume topped 4 billion contracts and the ninth consecutive year of annual record volume, the OIC said in a statement.

The annual trading record comes as the S&P index .SPX in 2011 lost a mere 0.003 percent, closest to unchanged since 1947, according to Standard & Poor's.

U.S. equity options trading stood at 4.22 billion contracts in 2011, up 17.01 percent from the 3.6 billion contracts exchanged the previous year.

The OIC also said that 320.3 million options contracts changed hands last month, down 6.12 percent from the December 2010 volume of 341.2 million contracts.

Separately the OCC, which clears all listed options, said 2011 included six of the ten highest volume days and the first time options trading exceeded 40 million contracts in one day.

The OCC also said $1.5 trillion in options premium changed hands in 2011, the fifth straight year above $1 trillion and the second highest amount after 2008's $1.9 trillion.

In addition to hitting new annual volume records, the OCC said the biggest single trading day in 2011 for total options was on August 8 with 41.5 million contracts. The best day ever for equity options was also on August 8 with 37.9 million contracts.

The average daily total options volume last year was a record 18.1 million contracts.

More details on historical options trading data are available at www.optionseducation.org.

The OIC is an industry cooperative funded by the U.S. options exchanges and OCC.

(Reporting by Doris Frankel, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)