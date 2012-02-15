LISBON Portugal sold all 3 billion euros in treasury bills on offer on Wednesday in its biggest debt sale since last year's EU/IMF bailout request, with yields falling from the previous auctions even as concerns remained that it may need more rescue funds.

After raising the upper range of the offer twice in the past few days thanks to solid demand, the IGCP debt agency said demand outstripped the amount placed by 10.3 times on the 3-month bills, of which just 300 million euros were sold, 2.5 times on 6-month bills and 2.0 times on the 12-month maturity.

The average yield on 3-month bills fell to 3.845 percent from 4.068 percent in the last auction two weeks ago, while 6-month bills yielded 4.332 percent, down from 4.463 percent. The longest issue yielded 4.943 percent, down from 4.986 percent on a similar maturity a month ago.

Many investors fear the debt-laden country that is mired in a recession while applying tough austerity measures to slash its budget gap may follow Greece in seeking a new bailout.

Elisabeth Afseth, a fixed income analyst at Investec Capital Markets in London, said Portuguese debt yields have been improving since German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble suggested last week Germany was ready to "adjust" the Portuguese bailout programme.

"That distances Portugal a bit from Greece," she said. "The auction was positive overall. It's still a decent yield, but there is still some risk attached to it."

"It's highly likely that Portugal will need an extension to its bailout, but it is expected to get support as long as its reforms continue and given the downturn is not too deep," she said.

Portugal's' benchmark 10-year bond yields were steady at around 12.1 percent on Wednesday after sliding over the past two weeks from record highs of over 17 percent hit in late January.

Portugal's international lenders start on Wednesday their third quarterly inspection of the country's performance under the bailout, but are not expected to discuss any changes to the programme.

